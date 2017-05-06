6 things you need to know about Thurston County’s recovery from Thursday’s storm

Recovery and cleanup efforts have begun after a big thunderstorm drove its way through the heart of Thurston County on Thursday evening, knocking down power poles, crashing trees into homes and breaking water mains.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Thousands are still without power.
Crews are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses that were affected by the storm.
“There was so much damage, so many poles, so many trees, and lightning strikes on poles and trees,” said Terri-Ann Betancourt, a spokeswoman for Puget Sound Energy.
By 11 a.m. Saturday, the utility’s outage map indicated that about 5,000 customers still were without power in the state, and nearly 3,300 of those customers were in Thurston County.
2. Some major roads have reopened.
By noon on Saturday, Yelm Highway, Rich Road, Tilley Road and Carpenter Road had all re-opened, according to Thurston County Emergency Management. However, crews are still expected to be working on power lines in several areas, so motorists may experience some delays.
3. Clean-up with caution.
If you have branches and other debris in your yard, don’t start clearing it until you’ve taken a “hot lap,” advises Lacey Fire District 3.
“Make sure there are no wires wrapped up or hidden in the debris,” fire officials posted on Twitter. “The last thing you need is a shock.”
4. Some people should be boiling their water.
There were seven neighborhood water systems that experienced a main break with pressure loss, according to the state Department of Health. When that happens, harmful contaminants can enter the water system.
As a safety precaution, residents in the following neighborhoods or water districts are being asked to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice: Lakeridge Water Co., Kicuwa Meadows, East Olympia Community Water, Longhorn Country Estates, Riverlea, Talcott Ridge and The Vineyard.
For more information, go to the Department of Health website.
5. Repairs will be a little easier for Lacey residents.
Because of the tremendous amount of damage caused by Thursday’s storm, the city of Lacey’s Building Department implemented an Expedited Building Permit Program for all storm-damaged residential structures within Lacey city limits.
Homeowners must schedule a walk-through inspection with a city building inspector. Once that’s complete, and the required scope of the repair has been mutually agreed upon, the building repair or rebuild can begin, even before the required permit has been issued.
For more information or to schedule a walk-through inspection, contact building official and fire marshal Wade Duffy at wduffy@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-491-5642.
6. That freezer full of rotten food? It might be covered by insurance.
Homeowners and business owners insurance policies cover damage from thunderstorms, according to NW Insurance Council, a nonprofit that helps educate consumers about insurance.
Vehicles damaged in a storm may be covered under comprehensive auto coverage.
Some polices provide as much as $1,000 coverage for spoiled frozen and refrigerated food after 72 hours of continuous power interruption.
For more tips, go to the Northwest Insurance Council website.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433
