Seattle just broke its dry streak record. How close are we?

Seattle may have broken its record for longest dry streak on Tuesday, but Olympia has a long way to go.
The record here for consecutive days with no measurable rain is 55, set back in 1960, said Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Olympia recorded a small amount of rain on July 20 that ended a 31-day streak of dry days.
Even the current three-week-long streak may not last, since there is a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.
The forecast also calls for smoke in the air until Friday. The state’s Department of Ecology rated Olympia-area air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Wednesday.
Olympia did break one weather record recently: The high temperature on Aug. 3 was 96 degrees, breaking the record for that day of 95, set back in 1993, according to Schneider.
And hey, it could be worse. Remember this winter?
