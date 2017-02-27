Emma Duff — the seasoned leader of top-ranked Black Hills — is The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game Pause

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason