Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

Each year, with input from area coaches, The Olympian selects its All-Area girls basketball team.
This year, seven local schools are represented by players and coaches selected to the All-Area first and second teams.
The 12 spots, broken down by leagues, are 4A South Puget Sound League (one), 3A South Sound Conference (one), 2A South Puget Sound League (one), 2A Evergreen Conference (seven) and 1A Evergreen Conference (one).
All statistics listed include every game prior to the beginning of state tournaments. All portraits taken by staff photographer Joshua Bessex.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EMMA DUFF
Black Hills
Guard, 6-0, senior
The long list of accolades speaks for itself — two-time 2A Evergreen Conference most valuable player, two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and the area’s leading scorer. The Western Washington signee hit 1,000 career points back in January against crosstown rival Tumwater, and has scored 200 more points since. She has 411 this season (she averages 18.7 points per game) and is the centerpiece for the top-ranked Wolves as they head to state.
What her coach Tanya Greenfield says: “She cares about winning and she cares about making her teammates better. With that though, she knows when it comes down to it, we’ve got to have the ball in her hands.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
TANYA GREENFIELD
Black Hills
Fifth season, 95-29 career record at Black Hills
Greenfield likes structure and patterns — whatever will make her team consistent. Well, the habits the Black Hills girls program have developed under Greenfield have led to back-to-back undefeated 2A EvCo titles, and back-to-back 2A Southwest District championships, so the system is working. The Wolves (22-1) have spent the majority of this season enjoying the No. 1 ranking in 2A, and have won 18 straight games since their only loss in an overtime thriller to White River — a team that is also headed to Yakima — back in December. Black Hills, which took sixth in state last season, travels east this week as the Class 2A state tournament favorite.
FIRST TEAM
AMELIA ACK
Olympia
Guard, 5-7, senior
Before returning to Olympia for her stellar senior season, Ack took a brief detour to Washington D.C. for a year and returned an even bigger playmaker for the Bears. The 4A SPSL first-teamer averaged 14.3 points per game — finishing with 301 total for the season — as she guided the Bears through a new league to a district tournament appearance. Olympia’s veteran point guard dropped a season-high 31 points against Puyallup in January.
What her coach Jackie Robinson says: “Her coming back — it was like she never left. A lot of kids looked up to her and missed her when she left. When she came back, she stepped right into a leadership role from day one, and pushed on from that point.”
ERIKA BRUMFIELD
W.F. West
Forward, 6-3, sophomore
The paint? Might as well stay out of it if Brumfield is camped out there. The perimeter? She can get you there, too. Nobody at 6-3 works harder, W.F. West coach Tom Kelly says, and it shows — Brumfield averages 10 rebounds, two blocks per game. The 2A EvCo second-teamer also pitches in 8.0 points per game to the Bearcats’ balanced offense.
What her coach Tom Kelly says: “She’s a 6-3 girl running around, picking off passes, getting in passing lanes — you don’t see that. ... She’s always hovering around double figures in rebounds. She’ll start the fast break herself. It’s key.”
JULIA JOHNSON
W.F. West
Guard, 5-5, junior
Opposing coaches say they have to game plan for Johnson. She’s one of several scoring threats — she averages 10.3 points per game — on W.F. West’s extremely balanced offense, and can explode at any time. The 2A EvCo first-team selection went off for a season-high 24 points when the Bearcats hammered then-top-ranked White River in January. She’s scrappy on defense, too, adding three steals per game.
What Kelly says: “The first wave of our defense, that’s where she’s most important to us. She’ll drive and hit some shots for us, and get out on the fast break, but I think the most important thing she brings to our team is her defense.”
SIERRA SNYDER
Tumwater
Guard, 5-8, senior
Has a knack for scoring, and poured in 344 points (17.2 per game) this season to finish her high school career with 1,062. Carried the T-Birds to a district tournament appearance, and never scored less than 11 points in any game she played this season. The 2A EvCo first-teamer scored a season-high 25 in Tumwater’s opener against Battle Ground in November. Snyder tacked on another 4.4 rebounds per game for the T-Birds.
What her coach Alyssa Vogt says: “She is a player who will put in the time, and she earns the respect of others by the way she carries herself, and works hard for it. ... She’s a fixture. She has to step up day in and day out.”
MAISY WILLIAMS
Black Hills
Forward, 6-0, sophomore
Typically the player that gets the toughest defensive assignment in a game for Black Hills and with good reason. Williams put up consistently impressive numbers as a freshman, and continues to do the same as a sophomore. She averages 11.2 points, eight rebounds, three blocks per game, and was named to the 2A EvCo first team. Greenfield praises Williams for her inside presence — the sophomore has four double-doubles this season.
What Greenfield says: “She brings a level of athleticism to the game in the sense of her ability to protect the hoop. ... She’s somebody who I can rely on to put on the opposing team’s best player.”
SECOND TEAM
G Peyton Elliott, Elma, 5-7, senior
G Cadence Monti, Timberline, 5-6, senior
G Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, 5-7, junior
G Kiara Steen, W.F. West, 5-2, junior
G Caitlin Yenne, River Ridge, 5-7, junior
