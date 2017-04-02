Track and field: Braverman sets state best in 300 hurdles

Josh Braverman, who won the Class 2A state title in the 300-meter hurdles last season, set the state-best mark on Thursday at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
Braverman, a University of Iowa signee, posted a personal-best time of 37.62 seconds. That knocked 0.36 seconds off of his previous best, set in the 2A state prelims at Mount Tahoma High School last May.
The River Ridge High School senior also holds the state-best time in the 110 hurdles at 14.25. He has area bests in the 100 (11.29) and 200 (22.94).
Josh Kennedy, a River Ridge senior, jumped a personal-best 6-4 in the high jump at Highline. His mark matches North Thurston junior Donovan Fenwick, who jumped 6-4 at the South Sound Jamboree on March 15.
Eight jumpers are tied for the fourth-best mark in the state at 6-4. Kennedy now has the best mark in 2A, while Fenwick is tied for second in 3A. Kentridge’s Tyler Cronk leads the state after jumping a 7-1 on March 25 at the Ray Cockrum Relays in Wenatchee.
GIRLS
100 — Princess Sullivan, Yelm, jr., 12.58
-----
TOP AREA TRACK AND FIELD MARKS
Through Sunday, April 2
BOYS
100 — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 11.29
200 — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 22.94
400 — Jonathan Parker, Timberline, sr., 52.54
800 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 2:00.41
1,600 — Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr., 4:41.31
3,200 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 9:46.7*
110 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 14.25**
300 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 37.62**
4x100 relay — Capital (Tim Fisher, jr.; Jason Turner, sr.; Ethan Au, jr.; Carson Bertelli, sr.) 44.23
4x400 relay — Tumwater (Brad Blackburn, fr.; Ryan Knight, soph.; Grant Pierce, jr.; Evan Groat, sr.) 3:34.38
Shot put — Austen Daisa, Black Hills, sr., 47-10 1/4
Discus — Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr., 150-1
Javelin — Cody Hall, Shelton, jr., 167-3
High jump — Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr.; Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, sr.*, 6-4
Pole vault — Cody Simon, Shelton, sr., 13-7
Long jump — Alex Coleman, River Ridge, sr., 21-7 1/2
Triple jump — Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr., 46-8**
GIRLS
100 — Princess Sullivan, Yelm, jr., 12.58
200 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 26.02
400 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 59.96*
800 — Anika Parker, Shelton, sr., 2:31.42
1,600 — Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph., 5:31.15
3,200 — Bella Torres, Capital, sr., 11:45.76
100 hurdles — Madi Frampton, Black Hills, jr., 16.61
300 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 49.57
4x100 relay — River Ridge (Margaret Zilla, soph.; Alexis Crowl, jr.; Jadynne Thomas, jr.; Taryn Lucas, soph.) 52
4x200 relay — Capital (Hannah Chamberlin, jr.; Regie Grady, jr.; Paris Crawford, jr.; Maggi Winterlove, soph.) 1:52.69
4x400 relay — Capital (Kelsey Au, jr.; Emily Jackson, soph.; Lexi Solis, soph.; Regie Grady, jr.) 4:25.52
Shot put — McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr.; Carissa Stovall, Yelm, soph., 36-8
Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, soph., 114-6
Javelin — Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr., 130-4
High jump — Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr., 5-4
Pole vault — Megan Flexhaug, W.F. West, soph., 9-0
Long jump — Kaylee Sowle, Mary M. Knight, soph., 16-6 1/2
Triple jump — Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr., 35-7 1/2
* Top mark in classification
** Top mark in state
Comments