Restaurant inspections for Nov. 11

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Gringo Maniac

4520 Intelco Loop SE (Mobile Food Unit)

Sept. 30: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improve cleaning of non-food contact surfaces.

Pizza Hut

3530 Pacific Ave. SE

Sept. 29: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: Restroom door does not self-close. Repair/replace door self-closer hinge(s) in four weeks.

Martin Way Diner

2423 Fourth Ave. E

Sept. 29: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: No paper towels in dispenser at hand wash sink, keep supplied at all times.

Aliberto’s Jr. Fresh Mexican Food

1015 College St. SE

Sept. 21: 35 red; 3 blue

Comments: Hand-wash sink kitchen had no paper towels. Delivered foods, TCS Foods at 50-55 degrees F, must be maintained at 41 degrees F or less. Frozen minced meat at 51-34 degrees F, must thaw in refrigerator.

Corona’s Taqueria Y Mas

3720 Pacific Ave. SE

Sept. 10: 40 red; 3 blue

Comments: Workers on line seen through passage, not wearing gloves. Thawing cases of chicken dripping on bagged beef in food sink, thaw separately.

Koibito Japanese Restaurant

730 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Sept. 24: Re-inspection

Comments: Rice, walk-in, 38 degrees F. Par-cooked chicken walk-in cooled, top of prep, 38 degrees F. Drain-line leak needs sealant and tightening.

No violations