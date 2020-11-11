Restaurants
Restaurant inspections for Nov. 11
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Gringo Maniac
4520 Intelco Loop SE (Mobile Food Unit)
Sept. 30: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improve cleaning of non-food contact surfaces.
Pizza Hut
3530 Pacific Ave. SE
Sept. 29: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Restroom door does not self-close. Repair/replace door self-closer hinge(s) in four weeks.
Martin Way Diner
2423 Fourth Ave. E
Sept. 29: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: No paper towels in dispenser at hand wash sink, keep supplied at all times.
Aliberto’s Jr. Fresh Mexican Food
1015 College St. SE
Sept. 21: 35 red; 3 blue
Comments: Hand-wash sink kitchen had no paper towels. Delivered foods, TCS Foods at 50-55 degrees F, must be maintained at 41 degrees F or less. Frozen minced meat at 51-34 degrees F, must thaw in refrigerator.
Corona’s Taqueria Y Mas
3720 Pacific Ave. SE
Sept. 10: 40 red; 3 blue
Comments: Workers on line seen through passage, not wearing gloves. Thawing cases of chicken dripping on bagged beef in food sink, thaw separately.
Koibito Japanese Restaurant
730 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Sept. 24: Re-inspection
Comments: Rice, walk-in, 38 degrees F. Par-cooked chicken walk-in cooled, top of prep, 38 degrees F. Drain-line leak needs sealant and tightening.
No violations
- Carl’s Jr. (3816 Pacific Ave. SE)
- Scott Lake Golf Course Restaurant (11746 Scott Creek Drive SW)
- The Park Side Cafe (1909 Harrison Ave. NW)
- Airport Golf & Batting Center (8080 Center St. SW)
- Boulevard Gas & Mini Mart (2303 Pacific Ave. SE)
- Tumwater Deli & Espresso (7345 Linderson Way SW)
- Foodphoria (Mobile Food Unit) (3720 Pacific Ave. SE)
- El Sarape (4043 Martin Way E)
- The Lemongrass Cafe (5801 Capitol Blvd. SW)
- Ramirez Mexican Store & Restaurant (5105 Capitol Blvd.)
- The Firs (426 Lilly Road NE)
- VFW Post 318 (2902 Martin Way E)
7-Eleven (6975 Capitol Blvd. SE)
