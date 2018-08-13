Work to improve bike corridors in Olympia gets underway

Work to improve bike corridors in Olympia got started Monday.

According to a news release from the city, contractors will extend the curbs to slow down vehicle traffic at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Southeast and Eastside Street Southeast and at the Seventh Avenue Southeast and Plum Street Southeast intersection.

Additional work to improve pavement markings will happen on Seventh Avenue between Jefferson Street Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays. Bike lanes may also be closed during construction.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The work is expected to be finished by the middle of October.