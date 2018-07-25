Restaurant inspections for July 25

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Los Tulenos

Olympia Farmers Market

July 19: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cut purple cabbage is 66 F on counter; refrigeration at 41 F or less is required. Corrected.

Olympia Country & Golf Club

3636 Country Club Drive NW

July 19: 0 red; 15 blue

Comments: Sani bucket at 300 ppm quat. Pickle spears in food grade buckets stored directly below raw eggs in walk-in. Hot dogs stored directly adjacent to raw beef patties and boxed, raw chicken in walk-in. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Hot dogs and pickle spears moved. Warewash machine tested at 0 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained between 50 and 100 ppm. Contact Ecolab as soon as possible for repair. Provide inspector with copy of invoice when repaired. Wash, rinse and sanitize all dishes in three-compartment sink until then. Garbage dumpster area in need of cleaning. Open bag of garbage spread across top, lid half open and over flowing. Garbage facilities must be maintained to prevent rodent and pest activity. Correction: Add a larger (or second) overflow dumpster if needed, check on cleanliness of refuse area more frequently. Both men’s and women’s bathrooms missing hand-washing signs. Floor in walk-in is damaged and splitting/pushing up in middle. Hand wash signs must be posted at hand-washing sinks so they are visible to employees. Facilities must be maintained when damaged. Correction: Obtain and post hand wash signs in bathrooms. Repair walk-in floor within one month. Currently using ice bath to cool noodles before portioning into bags for walk-in. Create temperature log for noodles and verify (write down/record) that noodles have reached 41 F and below before portioning.

Terrace on the Green

3636 Country Club Road NW

July 19: 5 red; 2 blue

Comments: Sani bucket at 200 ppm quat. Romaine lettuce on ice on salad bar between 41 and 44 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Ice added to full product height. Salad bar is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and all food is discarded after that time. If you would like to use time as a control for the items, provide a written procedure employees have access to and that can be reviewed during health inspections. Otherwise, maintain ice levels and temp foods frequently. Bar hand-washing sink lacks hand wash sign. All hand-washing sinks must have adequate signage directing employees to wash hands. Correction: Obtain and put up at hand wash sink. On shellfish tags, write the first day and last day those shellfish were served.

Pizza Annex

1005 Capitol Boulevard S

July 18: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Pizza make case, bacon 38 F (bottom), OK. Salad in Pepsi case, 40 F, OK. Large dial stem thermometers are 3 to 6 degrees too low. Correct. Adjust to 32 F in wet ice.

Capital City Shell

2125 Caton Way SW

July 18: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Back flow device not installed on soda machine as required on May 30, 2018, change of ownership letter. Backflow prevention must be installed and inspected on copper plumbing between carbonator and water supply. Correction: Have backflow device installed and inspected. Milk in dairy cooler at 42.7 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit and monitor temperatures.

Domino’s Pizza

533 Custer Way SE

July 18: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Make case, pasta, 38 F, OK. Tall cooler, chicken, 35 F, OK. Walk-in cooler, spinach bag, 38 F, OK. Stem thermometer (in open top cooler) read 170 F in 38 F cooler. Corrected: Calibrated. Utility sink hose connected directly without vacuum breaker. Correction: Purchase hose vacuum breaker and connect between hose and sink.

Oly Burger

2125 Caton Way SW

July 18: 35 red; 10 blue

Comments: Employee observed handling raw beef patty with gloved hands, then touching ready-to-eat hamburger buns without changing gloves or washing hands in between. When changing tasks between raw and ready-to-eat products, employees MUST wash hands and change gloves if wearing while handling raw product. Corrected: Employee directed to wash and change gloves. Was observed doing so. Condiments held on ice in front compartment of counter. Temperatures between 43 and 51 F (ranch at 51 F). Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. In addition, ice cannot be used as a replacement for refrigeration. Corrected: Condiment cups moved to reach-in, 51 F, ranch discarded. Ice can be used for a limited time during high business hours as long as temperatures do not exceed 41 F. Sanitizer at > 200 ppm chlorine (sani buckets). Chlorine sanitizer concentration must be maintained between 50 and 100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed, tested at 100 ppm. Chlorine specific sanitizer test strips not available. Sanitizer test strips must be available to verify concentration. Correction: Obtain and use strips and concentration guide left for employees until strips are provided. Excellent use of temperature logs for the reach-in up front.

Winco Foods

7540 Martin Way E

July 16: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Various, frozen section, frozen. Improper cold holding temperatures of PHFs in cold storage. Yogurts 43-45 F in cardboard boxes in cooler. Correction: Maintain PHFs in cold storage at or below 41 degrees F. Remove product from cardboard to allow air circulation or turn down unit. Inadequate pest management, flies seen in donut area. Correction: Provide storage equipment that provides pest protection or ensure/repair current equipment.

La Mansion

5211 Lacey Boulevard SE

July 16: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cooling procedures. PHFs covered during cooling practice (e.g. rice, beans). Correction: Use proper cooling methods, removed from sale. Improper cold holding of PHFs. Various seafood in prep unit top and bottom more than 41 F. Unit ambient 44-46 F. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F, unit turned down.

El Taco Amigo #2

909 Sleater Kinney Road SE

July 16: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Person in charge not actively managing risk factors as demonstrated in compliance deficiencies/violations. Correction: Obtain knowledge (e.g. retake food worker class). Food worker card unavailable. Correction: Provide and maintain on site. Thermometers not properly utilized or read (e.g. unit thermometer 60 F). Inadequate cold holding equipment. Cold holding unit 66 F ambient. Correction: Repair to maintain 41 F or lower. Note: Facility self closed to repair cold holding unit.

Great NW Coffee Co.

3009 Marvin Road NE

July 16: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures of PHFs. Milk and half-and-half in undercounter unit 54-65 F (ambient 41 F). Correction: Maintain PHFs in cold hold at or below 41 F. Discussed load and use. Food thermometer absent in facility. Correction: Provide and use. Potential food contamination during storage. Various foods stored in restroom. Correction: Store foods to prevent contamination. Wiping clothes (in-use) stored on counter. Correction: Store in use wiping cloths in sanitizer.

Heyday Cafe

Olympia Farmers Market

July 13: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Beans, hot hold, 154 F, OK. Open top cooler, sliced tomatoes, 40 F max, OK. Pancake mix in boxes with liner are directly on wet floor. Place on pan and elevate off floor.

Jack In The Box #8430

4040 Martin Way

July 12: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Contact sanitizer 300 ppm quat. Employee food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks.

Papa Murphy’s

400 Cooper Point Road SW

July 10: 15 red; 0 blue

Comments: Sani bucket at 200 ppm quat. Four food worker cards missing or expired. Correction: Obtain and email confirmation within two weeks. Contact information provided. Multiple items in both under counter reach-in units between 42 and 46 F. PHFs must be held at 41 degrees F and below. Correction: Turn down or adjust units to maintain temperature. Door seals have not been replaced per June 7, 2018 change of ownership letter, this may be contributing to the problem. Salad prep gaskets have been replaced but pizza prep has not. FRP installed on front facing wall section, in process of installing FRP on flour storage wall (per June 7, 2018). Note: Still looking for new location.

Fred Meyer #00186

700 Sleater Kinney Road SE

July 10: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Contact sanitizer at approximately greater than 400 ppm quat. Should be between 200 to 300 ppm. Have dispenser serviced to correct.

Gotti Sweets

422 Legion Way SE

July 7: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Ham, espresso cooler, 40 F, no espresso today. Cream, walk-in cooler, 40 F, OK. Rag bucket has 200 ppm chlorine (bleach), 50-100 is acceptable range. Corrected: Diluted.

Brotherhood Tavern

119 Capitol Way N

July 6: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: No perishable food like half-and-half. Ice machine drip lip inside has build-up. Clean. Clean on more frequent schedule. Damp bar wiping rags have no bleach or quat sanitizer in them. Read 0 ppm. Add bleach (chlorine) to 50-100 ppm, quat 200-400 ppm. Corrected: Bleach added, rags put in bucket. Purchase chlorine (bleach) test strips as required. Aim for 50-100 reading.

Safeway #1464

3215 Harrison Ave. NW

June 29: 10 red; 2 blue

Comments: Items in cheese cooler, chocolate milk/yogurt display, Naked juice case, coffee side of orange juice cooler and cut melon bowls in the grab-and-go cooler above 41 F. Place work order for large display coolers for repair or adjustment. Reduce product volume in those areas to improve air flow and temperature distribution. In fresh melon bowls in grab-and-go, keep products at single layer, do not stack. Hole of 2-3 inches in diameter in plywood wall between receiving area and produce cutting room. Repair and seal.

South Bay Grocery & Deli

3444 South Bay Road NE

June 29: 20 red; 0 blue

Comments: Hot foods (all) 145 F minimum. Walk-in cooler, half gallon milk, 38 F, OK. Bucket in hand-washing sink blocked access (three-compartment sink area). No soap in dispenser. Correct immediately. Like last year, old slant glass cooler still too warm, 47 F. Maximum is 41 F. Immediately move sandwiches, milk, cheese, eggs, sour cream, whipped cream and ham to working cooler. Confirm to inspector when new cooler installed.

Safeway #1464

3215 Harrison Ave. NW

June 28: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Sanitizer at 400 ppm quat. Wall behind the break down table is heavily damaged on bottom. FRP is separated from floor covering and is no longer cleanable. Floor area around middle floor drain is discolored (green/red) and surface is rough. Correction: Repair wall covering within four months. Grind down rough floor area and deep clean to remove discoloration and uncleanable rough areas and fill in pitting around drain within six months.

Fred Meyer #659

555 Trosper Road SW

June 22: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Sanitizer at 0 ppm quat. Sanitizer concentration at 0 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be maintained at a concentration of 200-400 ppm. Correction: Contact Ecolab immediately to repair/adjust equipment. Multiple food worker cards missing or expired. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Increase frequency of card management system checks. Obtain valid cards for all employees and email confirmation. Reminder, wash hands for full 20 seconds.

No violations found

▪ 5th on 4th Sandwiches (926 Fourth Ave. E)

▪ Batdorf & Bronson Coffeehouse (516 Capitol Way S)

▪ Boston Harbor Marina (312 73rd Ave. NE)

▪ Capital Perks (3302 Capitol Boulevard SE)

▪ Chinatown Cafe 8 (1908 Fourth Ave. E)

▪ Hands On Children’s Museum (414 Jefferson St. NE)

▪ Let’s Paint! (418 Washington St. SE)

▪ Little General Food Shop (500 Capitol Way S)

▪ The Mouse Trap (203 Fourth Ave. E)

▪ Pithos Gyros (700 Capitol Way N)

▪ RiteAid #5278 (305 Cooper Point Road NW)

▪ Sound Fresh Clams & Oysters (Olympia Farmers Market)

▪ TESC - Corner Store (4225 Indian Pipe Loop NE)

▪ TESC - Greenery (2700 Evergreen Parkway)

▪ Zittel’s Marina (9144 Gallea St. NE)