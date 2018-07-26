Lacey City Council votes 6-1 to send parks tax to voters

After an hour of listening to public comment, Lacey City Council on Thursday voted 6-1 to send the creation of a metropolitan park district to voters this November.

Now, Lacey voters will get to decide whether to support the district to maintain, fund, acquire and create parks and recreation opportunities in the city.

Funding will come in the form of a property tax. If approved, the city aims to levy 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $11.75 a month for a home valued at $300,000.

That would raise $2.7 million annually, according to city data.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Some proposed spending by the city:

▪ $350,000 for a water park, similar to the one in Olympia, with annual maintenance costs of $50,000.

▪ $4 million to $6 million for eight athletic fields (four baseball, four soccer) with annual maintenance costs of $200,000.

▪ $6.5 million for an outdoor sports stadium with annual maintenance costs of $1 million.

▪ $8 million for museum and civic center with annual maintenance costs of $600,000.

▪ $16 million for a 40,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with $750,000 in annual maintenance costs.

Residents speak

Despite the lopsided council vote — Councilman Lenny Greenstein was the only one to speak out against the proposal — the council heard from a mix of voices, both for and against the potential creation of a metropolitan park district.





Support for the parks district came from some predictable sources: A former Lacey mayor and current members of the city’s parks board spoke in favor of it.

Other residents were not in agreement.

Lacey resident and Thurston County Libertarian Party spokesman, Chris Rohloff, said he thinks the city’s priorities are screwed up.

“Olympia just declared a public health emergency due to the homelessness crisis, and the fact that we face the same issues as Olympia and the state should give us pause,” he said. “Why are we wasting time and money talking about sports, when right next door across the street they just declared a public health emergency due to homelessness?”

Sue Medeiros of Lacey also questioned the need for a sports stadium.

“Is there really a need for additional developed space,” Medeiros asked the council. “So by eliminating the big ticket items, like a sports stadium, you might have some chance of getting this to pass.”

James Brown of Lacey raised concerns about how potentially higher property taxes for landlords, results in higher rent for tenants.

“I’m not against parks. I don’t think they’re a bad idea and, in fact, I love going to them,” Brown said. “But I think we need to focus on reducing the burden on poor and lower income people through the cost of rent because it is increasingly difficult to rent in this area as opposed to increasing the burdens on their shoulders.”

Edwin Pole of Lacey pointed out that if voters approve the district, the city council would also act as its board.

Lacey parks and recreation director Jen Burbidge explained that, if approved, the metropolitan park district will strictly be contained to city boundaries, so the council can act as its board without having to create another governing body.

Council members speak

Councilman Greenstein was the first to speak. He cited record city sales tax revenue as a reason that the proposed metropolitan park district was unnecessary.

Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt was unsure of how the rest of the population felt and wanted to leave the decision in the hands of the citizens of Lacey, she said.

Councilwoman Rachel Young echoed the sentiments of the deputy mayor — let the voters decide.

Councilman Jason Hearn said if voters approve the district, he hoped that the city would host a number of forums to debate the current facilities in Lacey to get a better understanding of what the public wants.

Councilman Michael Steadman and Councilwoman Carolyn Cox both argued in favor of the proposal.

Steadman mentioned the success of the Regional Athletic Complex, and the need to create attractions in order to boost the economy of Lacey.

Cox was more direct while she spoke.

“I think people 20-30 years from now will thank the voters of Lacey for having the commitment and vision,” she said.

Now, will Lacey voters support it?

The city hired Elway Research to survey Lacey residents about the metropolitan park district, and while there was more than 50 percent support for either a maintenance or development levy, only 41 percent of respondents supported the idea of creating the district.