Restaurant inspections for Aug. 1

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Shipwreck Cafe
244 Madrona Beach Road NW
July 26: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Wiping cloths stored outside sanitizer bucket. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Dry towels may not be used to clean food prep surfaces more than once. Corrected: Cloths moved to bucket. Chlorine sani-bucket sanitizer at > 200 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer concentration must be maintained between 50 and 100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 50 ppm. Begin writing the first day served and last day served on shellfish tags to facilitate product tracking in the case of food-borne illness.
Steamboat General Store
7120 Steamboat Island Road NW
July 26: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Motor oil stored over beverages. Hazardous chemicals must be stored below and away from foods. Correction: Move food/beverages to different location. Floor in walk-in with accumulated debris between slats. Correction: Remove debris and increase cleaning frequency.
I.talia Pizzeria
2505 Fourth Ave. W
July 25: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sani-bucket at 50 ppm chlorine. Ware wash at 100 ppm chlorine. All hand-washing sinks must be supplied with water at least 100 F. Corrected: Earthquake emergency gas turn off is triggered by garbage/delivery trucks. Gas turned back on, water temped at 114 F. On garbage days, turn gas back on immediately after truck leaves. Multiple items (gorgonzola, chicken, tomatoes, spinach) temping between 44 and 52 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Gorgonzola (52 F) voluntarily discarded. Chicken and tomatoes (49 F and 45 F) moved to walk-in. Large bins of leafy greens blocking fans moved. Reduce volume of food held in reach-ins and adjust/repair unit as soon as possible. Provide inspector with invoice for repair. Dry wiping cloths used to wipe down food prep surfaces. Wet wiping cloths stored outside of sani-buckets. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Corrected: Wiping cloth moved to bucket, only wet sanitizer cloths with be used for food prep surfaces. Note: Many new staff members being trained during inspection. Remind new staff to wash hands for full 20 seconds. Note: Manager continues to attempt contacting the mall for replacement recycling bin lid noted in last inspection. Will provide facility with FDA deli slicer cleaning protocols.
McDonald’s
715 Plum St. SE
July 24: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Soft serve machine tanks 34 F, OK. Hot held chicken tray, fried, 163 F, OK. Mocha machine tank < 41 F, OK. REPEAT: For third inspection in a row, Delfield four-door cooler too warm (48 F, milk bag). Correction: Perishables removed, REPLACE COOLER or submit repair receipt. Fix leak/drip inside. REPEAT: Improper “time as a control” for shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes. Out of discard stickers. Obtain stickers.
McMenamins Spar Cafe & Bar
114 Fourth Ave. E
July 24: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Gravy, 149 F, OK. Walk-in cooler, salad, 37 F, OK. Bar, half-and-half, 41 F max, OK. Container of fruit for juicer is near customer bar. Moved. In addition, change container from present wicker basket to washable like stainless.
Puget Pantry
1100 Puget St. NE
July 24: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Inside the walk-in cooler, heavy buildup of dust in front of and behind the chiller fans. They should be cleaned as soon as possible to keep walk-in cooler cold and prevent dust being blown around.
Taco Time
5320 Capitol Boulevard SE
July 23: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: DW and contact sanitizer, 200 to 300 ppm quat. Food debris in ice bin at through window. Clean regularly and thoroughly.
Cooper Point Chevron
2205 Cooper Point Road SW
July 20: 0 red; 20 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer tested at 0 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained at 50 to 100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed, tested at 100 ppm. Chlorine test strips not available. Test strips must be used to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. Ice machine observed with a fair accumulation of mold. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. Back rooms are in need of general cleaning and organization. Buildup of paint supplies, tools, etc. in dry storage areas (not currently risking cross-contamination of food but may in the future). Physical facilities must be maintained and cleaned. Correction: Organize and increase cleaning frequency. Straws (unwrapped) and spoons under f’real machine displayed in a way that allows cross-contamination from bare hand contact of customers. Single use items must be displayed in a way that prevents cross contamination. Corrected: Spoons moved (handles up) to a cup and paper wrapped single use straws provided. Thank you for addressing the issues from previous inspections.
Dillinger’s Cocktails & Kitchen
404 Washington St. SE
July 19: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: West bar and east bar half-and-half < 40 F. Walk-in cooler, lettuce, 40 F, OK. Kitchen (rag bucket), no sanitizer. Corrected.
Applebee’s
525 Sleater Kinney Road
July 14: 10 red; 8 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200-300 ppm quat. Portioned rice, diced chicken and chopped lettuce in tops of prep refrigerators at 49 to 53 F. These must be kept at 41 F or below. Reduce amount of food placed in inserts. Cover individual container of PHFs. Frozen bagged foods being thawed in sink must be completely submerged in cold running water. Foods at 53 F. Returned to walk-in cooler. A small tub is being used to scoop pasta. A utensil with a handle must be used to prevent hand-to-food contact.
Boston Harbor Marina
312 73rd Ave. NE
July 13: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Bottom iced pan of shredded cabbage is 46 F; must be 41 F or less. Put in larger pan so pan can be pushed into ice. Three stem thermometers, 0 to 500 range, all read 100 to 110 F in 86 F in room. You must calibrate to 32 F in wet ice, 212 F in boiling water immediately. Also purchase at least one 0 to 220 F range for deep fry. Soft ice cream top tank only 44-45 F, correct immediately.
Great India Cuisine
116 Fourth Ave. W
July 11: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cooled curries, walk-in cooler, 38 F, OK. Hot salad bar, butter chicken, 161 F, OK. Note: one of two thermometers replaced to be 0-220 or electronic. REPEAT: In salad bar, because pans are crowded together, cantaloupe is 45 F near top, 41 F is maximum. Correction: Will replace with metal pans, not plastic. (All perishable foods). Removing one pan per row would also help to ice sides of pan. Owner to install plug-in salad bar within six months. Note: While two-door Pepsi cooler is functioning, a kitchen grade, NSF-rated (stainless) cooler must replace it when it is replaced. Do not replace with another beverage cooler.
No violations found
▪ Coffee Central LLC (925 Plum St. SE)
▪ Curry-In-A-Hurry (Olympia Farmers Market)
▪ Delphi Golf Course (6340 Neylon Drive SW)
▪ Good Life Health Foods (236 Division St. NW)
▪ Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe on Division (106 Division St. NW)
▪ Puget Pantry (1100 Puget St. NE)
▪ Rush In Alaskan Dumplings (205 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ Salmon Shores Resort (5446 Black Lake Boulevard SW)
▪ Taco Bell #31338 (1101 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ Valley Athletic Club (4833 Tumwater Valley Drive)
Comments