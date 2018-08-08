Attempted arson, suspicious device left at Kingdom Hall in Yelm, Sheriff’s Office says

Authorities are investigating an attempted arson and suspicious device left at a Kingdom Hall in Yelm on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks on area Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses since the spring.

Deputies were called to the Kingdom Hall at 15012 Vail Road Southeast at about 7:30 a.m. Church officials had found fire logs stacked up against an outside wall that were smoldering. They were able to put out the logs and there was minimal damage.

They then discovered a suspicious item that appeared to be an explosive device on the ground on the west side of the building, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives requested a bomb technician come to the scene. Members of a task force including Olympia police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI also responded.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No other details were immediately available.

A Kingdom Hall in Olympia was destroyed by an arson fire in July. In March, the same building was set fire, but that blaze caused limited damage. SHARE COPY LINK In this July 3, 2018, file video, Olympia Fire Assistant Chief Robert Bradley discusses the fire that destroyed the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Olympia.



That same month, officials say, a Kingdom Hall in Tumwater also was targeted by an arsonist. In May, someone fired multiple rounds into the Yelm Kingdom Hall, which caused more than $10,000 in damage. Last month, officials announced a $36,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with these crimes. At a press conference announcing the reward, Darek Pleasants, special agent in charge of the ATF division in Seattle, appealed to the public for help.

“It is only a matter of time before one of these incidents escalates into an injury or fatality in our community,” he warned.

Investigators said they were searching for a man who was seen purchasing fire logs at the Fred Meyer in Tumwater on May 29. The logs the man purchased were of the same brand used in the July 3 fire that destroyed the Kingdom Hall in Olympia.

Another fire last week at a Kingdom Hall in Lacey was deemed not suspicious.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews arrived and discovered a ceiling fan that had triggered a fire in a closet, according to Lacey Fire District 3.