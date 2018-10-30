A procrastinator’s guide to voting in Thurston County

The Nov. 6 general election is right around the corner. We hope you’re registered to vote, since Monday was the deadline to do so in Washington.

On the ballot are statewide initiatives on a carbon fee for polluters, restrictions on gun sales, changes to state law on the use of deadly force by police, and an effort to block future taxes on groceries like Seattle’s soda tax.

There also are races for U.S. Senate and House and the state Legislature.

Close to home, there are contested races for Thurston County commissioner, prosecutor and auditor, along with local measures on a sales tax increase for public transportation and efforts in Lacey and Tumwater to create tax districts for parks similar to Olympia’s.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As of Tuesday, turnout in Thurston County was at 27 percent, with 49,138 ballots out of 181,191 received. That’s a higher turnout a week from the election than what the county saw in the past two midterm elections, in 2010 and 2014.

“It’s pretty good. It’s tracking fairly close to 2016, but we’ll know more at the end of the week,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said Tuesday. “And there are always people who never vote before election day.”

Turnout through today's (10/30) ballot returns stands at 27.12%, higher than the last two midterm elections (2014 and 2010) and below the 2016 Presidential Election #ThurstonVotes pic.twitter.com/BsiZy4NeBy — Thurston Co Auditor (@TCAuditor) October 30, 2018

Here’s one incentive to get your ballot in soon: Once it is marked as returned, Hall said, your name comes off the list to get mailings and phone calls from campaigns. (“People’s eyes always get wide when I tell them that,” she said.)

If you have not received your ballot or you need a replacement ballot, call the Auditor’s Office at 360-786-5408.

More last-minute tips from the Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees elections in the state:

▪ Make sure you sign and date your ballot return envelope. Election officials check that the signature matches the voter registration record.

▪ Be suspicious of calls claiming to help you fill out your ballot.

▪ Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Election Day. The ballot return envelope has free postage for this election, but a late postmark could disqualify your ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office recommends mailing it by this Friday.

▪ If it’s past Friday, the Secretary of State’s Office recommends using a drop box (find the nearest one to you at MyVote.wa.gov) or taking your ballot in its return envelope directly to a post office and having them date the envelope in front of you.