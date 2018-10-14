2018 OLYMPIAN endorsements

Welcome to The Olympian’s round-up of links to endorsements made by our Editorial Board for the 2018 general election.
Please return regularly to this page because the round-up will be updated with each new endorsement that we post online or publish in print.
A final synopsis of endorsements will publish closer to the Nov. 6 election day in print after all of them have run.
STATE INITIATIVE 1631 — Yes
Fossil fuels produce greenhouse gases that are linked to global warming. Passage of Initiative 1631 offers the best chance for our state to take a big, smart step toward weaning the Northwest economy off petroleum-based fuels. If approved by voters, our state would add a carbon fee for energy produced from coal or oil in 2020.
STATE INITIATIVE 1634 — No
Voters should strongly reject I-1634. It is a deceptive measure aimed at blocking cities and counties from enacting taxes on sugary drinks, which Seattle did last year. But I-1634 backers — funded with roughly $13 million from out-of-state soda makers — are trying to fool voters into thinking this measure is needed to keep local taxes off food. As we note in our editorial: It’s unlikely that in Washington friends would let friends impose taxes on nutritious, raw foods.
INTERCITY TRANSIT Prop. 1 — Yes
South Sound voters should support Intercity Transit Authority’s sales-tax request for transit. If approved Proposition 1 increases the sales tax by 0.4 percent in most urban Thurston County areas. Though we describe the increase as a “big gulp,” it would let IT boost the number of rapid-transit routes, add more frequent pickups, and transform the region’s transit system to serve a growing population.
TUMWATER PARKS PROP. 1 — Yes
Tumwater voters should approve this two-step increase in property taxes. The first 45-cent increase can add about $1.5 million yearly for city parks maintenance, trail construction and recreation programs for all ages. Currently the city is not keeping up with demand.
Prop. 1 also gives the City Council authority to boost the property tax by another 30 cents in 2025, expanding the revenue stream to $2.5 million yearly. That would help pay for a community and senior center.
LACEY PARKS PROP. 1 — Yes
This 47-cent property-tax levy for Lacey parks is modest enough to be very affordable. If approved it should help city leaders improve livability. Lacey has long been a community that seemed in a rush to grow rather than invest in amenities that make a place much nicer to live in.
10th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT — Denny Heck
U.S. Rep. Heck has done a good job representing Olympia and the rest of the 10th CD over his first six years. Based on that performance, and a weak challenge from over-matched Republican newcomer Joseph Brumbles, the Democratic incumbent has earned another two years.
Stay tuned. And feel free to offer suggestions for making this feature more useful to you as a reader and voter.
