Motorcyclist dies in I-5 crash in Tumwater

A 36-year-old man from Rainier died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 in Tumwater late Tuesday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. According to State Patrol, the man entered I-5 northbound from 93rd Avenue Southwest. His motorcycle then crossed all the lanes and left the highway, coming to rest on the left shoulder. The man landed on the highway and was struck by three vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. I-5 was blocked for more than three hours overnight.

This is the third deadly motorcycle crash in recent days in Thurston County.