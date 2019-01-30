State Patrol IDs suspect in hit-and-run crash that critically injured boy in Olympia

Irven Jacobs has been identified as the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that critically injured an 11-year-old boy on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the 5:30 p.m. incident on US 101 near Oyster Bay Road Northwest.
Jacobs, who was driving a minivan, is accused of continuing north on the highway after hitting the boy. State patrol detectives found the vehicle on a gravel road in Shelton on Monday.
Anyone with information about Jacobs is asked to call detective Kevin Pratt at 253-310-1826, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The boy has autism and had wandered away from his home before being struck by the vehicle.
