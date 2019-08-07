Restaurant inspections for Aug. 7

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Zoe Juice Bar

1851 State Ave. NE

July 31: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: The Food Handler Solutions card of one worker is not the required Washington food worker card test. Worker must take the approved test (see card I gave you) and post in store by Aug. 14. Worker must ignore pop-ups of illegitimate false websites.

Taco Time

5320 Capitol Blvd. SE

July 31: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: Some of the handles for the lift tops of the steam table are loose. The attachment screws could eventually come out and fall into the food. Maintain these fasteners tight as regular maintenance.

Boulevard Gas & Mini Mart

2303 Pacific Ave. SE

July 30: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Small under counter work top fridge operating at 51 F, foods used in retail sales or preparations must be moved to refrigeration at 41 F or less. Repair, replace or adjust this unit.

Jimmy John’s #3830

5510 Corporate Center Lane SE

July 30: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One employee with food worker card expired. Obtain renewed card in two weeks.

MOD Super Fast Pizza

5128 Yelm Highway SE

July 30: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One employee with expired food worker card. Obtain renewed card within two weeks.

La Mansion

5211 Lacey Blvd. SE

July 26: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Repeat: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, tomatoes sliced while held with bare hand. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Use barrier when handling ready-to-eat food. (CDI - Removed from service.) Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Provide and maintain. Inspector to research shell fish tags from provider. Ensure all items raw or cooked to order foods are properly marked.

Rush In Alaskan Dumplings

205 Fourth Ave. E

July 25: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Present worker does not have food worker card or copy. By Aug. 1, email inspector a copy. Information given. Tomato paste stored in original can. Correction: Transfer into plastic/stainless food container.

Olympia Seafood Co.

411 Columbia St. NW

July 25: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Like last year, bar in glass case, raw scallops must be lifted over cooked shrimp and crab meat, which may contaminate cooked with raw. Correction: Switch locations.

No violations found

▪ Basilico (507 Capitol Way S)

▪ Domino’s Pizza (533 Custer Way SE)

▪ Pizza Time (112 Jefferson St. NE)

▪ Taco Bell #031768 (5520 Corporate Center Lane SE)