Restaurant inspections for Aug. 14

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

O’Blarney’s Irish Pub





4411 Martin Way E

Aug. 7: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Recommend visual indicator of 2 inches at prep stations. Service station merchandiser to be replaced by Sept. 1. Improper consumer advisory. Items cooked to order not properly marked (e.g. eggs, sliders). Correction: Provide mark/symbol for each item cooked to order. Dish machine sanitizer container “empty”/not dispensing. Correction: Ensure dish machine is properly sanitizing. Train staff on solution levels.

Tenino 76 Food Mart





397 Sussex Ave. W

Aug. 7: 40 red; 10 blue

Comments: Hand wash sink blocked with newspaper. Hot and cold water faucet not dispensing water. Paper towel dispenser not dispensing towels, washes hands at three-compartment sink. Correction: Provide working hand wash sink ASAP. Chicken fillet on hot hold display 121-125 F; shall be 135 F or more. Corrected by deep frying, 196 F out of deep fryer. Correction: Provide accurate thermometer. No bleach detected in counter wipes bucket solution. Corrected by remaking bleach solution, 150 ppm. PIC did not know location of bleach test strips. Correction: Provide bleach test strips. Call inspector when you have provided functioning, properly stocked hand wash sink.

Niko Teriyaki





125 Tumwater Blvd. SE

Aug. 7: 95 red; 2 blue

Comments: Cooked chicken cooling at food depth of 3 inches. Must cool foods at 2 inches. Corrected. Par-cooked chicken in plastic tub at 95 F. Must cool at 2 inches, hot hold at 135 F or more. DO NOT store at room temperature. Corrected. Cooked and chopped chicken on stove at 100 F. Must hot hold at 135 F or more. Corrected: Reheated. Tub of fried rice, tub of par cooked gyoza in prep fridge at 55 and 63 F. These foods must be cold held at 41 F or less. Properly cool at 2 inches of food depth or hot hold at greater than 135 F. Lighting in kitchen is inadequate. Replace burned out lamps in fixtures to increase light intensity. FE operator not adhering to approved food flow plans. Review previously submitted approved preparation steps. A reinspection in 10 days will follow to verify full understanding of these plans.

Wicked Pies





412 Franklin St. SE

Aug. 6: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: No probe thermometer. Obtain immediately.

Yukio’s Teriyaki





3430 Pacific Ave. SE

Aug. 1: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Par-cooked chicken cooling at greater than 6 inches in pan next to grill and cooling at 3 inches in refrigerator. Must cool at 2 inches. Corrected: All reduced to 2-inch food depth. Not adhering to approved plan of 2-inch cooling of cooked foods. Follow instruction of 2-inch food depth in refrigerator cooling after 30 minutes of par-cooking.

Corona’s Taqueria





3720 Pacific Ave. SE

Aug. 1: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Approximately 30# of beef tongue and 25# of tripe at 51 F and 53 F cooling in walk-in since previous night. Foods at 4 to 7 inches deep in covered pans. Foods must be arranged at 2 inches deep and cooled uncovered. Corrective action: All food disposed.

Cutters Point Coffee





1340 Marvin Road NE

Aug. 1: 15 red; 7 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Milk in under counter unit, 44 F. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - unit turned down.) Monitor food temperatures in unit. Improper hand washing facilities. Splash guards absent of both hand sinks. Correction: Provide splash guards or relocate items outside splash zone. Sanitizer test strips not utilized. Chlorine sanitizer at 200 ppm in bucket. Correction: Use test strips to verify proper concentration of sanitizer. (Chlorine 50-100 ppm.) Light visible at base of back door. Correction: Seal base of door as part of integrative pest management efforts.

Gibson’s Custom Meats





7914 Martin Way E

Aug. 1: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Ground beef in display 42-44 F. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 F. Turn unit down to temperature required. Non food contact surfaces not maintained. Meat display glass door taped. Correction: Repair. Make smooth and easily cleanable. Remove tape. Light visible under rear door. Correction: Repair as part of integrative pest management.

Capital Perks





3302 Capitol Blvd. SE

July 26: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Milk in “left” under counter cooler is 43 F, “right” is 44 F for all. Correction: Cooler must be 41 F; adjust immediately, call/message inspector when corrected. Requirement: The two glass-door under counter refrigerators are not commercial grade as required. If you are not able to achieve 41 F or less by adjusting the thermostat, then replace only with commercial grade coolers. (Commercial grade coolers sold by food service equipment, etc., never by Lowe’s or The Home Depot). Call/message when 41 F is achieved.

Taqueria La Esquinita II





430 Legion Way SE

July 23: 15 red; 0 blue

Comments: REPEAT: Under counter/open top cooler, all foods, 74 F. Salsa on top, cooked carrots on bottom. Correction: Adjusted colder, air now 37 F, OK. REPEAT: Purchase another thermometer good for 0-220 F. Yours only goes down to 50 F. Purchase within one week.

Taildragger Coffee





125 Tumwater Blvd. SE

July 17: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Added soups from second party vendor was not previously reviewed and approved. Discontinue sale of soup until approval is granted. Contact and dish washing sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine.

No violations found

▪ 7-Eleven #35524H (355a Custer Way SE)

▪ Coffee Central (6639 Capitol Blvd. SE)

▪ Joe’s Smoke Shack (4520 Intelco Loop SE)

▪ Papa John’s (408 Cleveland Ave. SE)

▪ Zittel’s Marina (9144 Gallea St. NE)