Homicide investigation under way after body is found near Capitol Lake

A homicide investigation is under way after a body was found Saturday night near Capitol Lake, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol is treating the incident as a homicide because the death did not appear natural, Sgt. Darren Wright said Sunday.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, a resident reported the emergency after finding the body off to the side of Deschutes Parkway near the lake.

Wright said the body was found between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park.

The State Patrol is investigating the death because Deschutes Parkway, which is part of the Capitol Campus, is in their jurisdiction.

Olympia police and fire also responded to assist troopers Saturday night, he said.

Details about the gender and age of the person are not being released until he or she has been identified, Wright said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at sistips@wsp.wa.gov.