Capitol Lake homicide victim was shot, but that’s not how he died, State Patrol says

The State Patrol is looking for more information about a person with a backpack who was captured on video running east through Marathon Park away from where Jason Moline was found dead on the night of Nov. 2. Courtesy

The Washington State Patrol released more information late Thursday about its investigation into a 45-year-old man who was found dead near Capitol Lake on Nov. 2. He was later identified as Jason Moline.

The information adds details to what happened that night, but it also increases the intrigue because two gunshots were fired in the area around the time of the man’s death.

Although the victim suffered a gunshot wound, the State Patrol has not confirmed a connection between the shots fired and the victim’s injury.

The gunshot wound also didn’t kill the man, Sgt. Darren Wright said.

“We’re not listing that as a cause of death,” he said.

Not wanting to compromise the investigation, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock on Thursday simply said the cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

The State Patrol is also looking for more help from the public, including about a person with a backpack who was captured on video running east through Marathon Park after the incident. Moline was found dead about 9 p.m. near Capitol Lake, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park, along Deschutes Parkway.

The following is the State Patrol’s timeline of events:

8:04 p.m.: People observed just north of the train caboose on Deschutes Parkway.

8:15 p.m: An Intercity Transit bus, headed north on Deschutes Parkway, captures Moline on video standing at a southbound bus stop.

8:34 p.m.: Two gunshots fired in the area, but nobody calls 911.

8:40 p.m.: A witness drives by and sees a person lying/rolling in a parking lane near the scene of the incident, but does not call 911.

9:15 p.m.: An IT bus, headed north, captures video of blood on the curb near where Moline was found.

9:20 p.m.: A person with a backpack is caught on video running east through Marathon Park away from the incident.

9:23 p.m.: Thurston County 911 dispatchers receive the first call about Moline, found lying facedown near the lake.

9:30 p.m.: Emergency responders arrive on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident, including the person running away from the scene, is asked to call State Patrol detectives at 360-704-7899 or email them at sistips@wsp.wa.gov.