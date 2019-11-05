Capitol Lake homicide victim is identified

Jason Moline, 45, was identified Tuesday as the man who was found dead Saturday night near Capitol Lake, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Although the specific cause of death has not been released, Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed this week that the man died as a result of “homicidal violence.”

The victim had no known address, he said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, a resident reported finding the body off to the side of Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park, near the lake.

The State Patrol is investigating the death because Deschutes Parkway, which is part of the Capitol Campus, is in their jurisdiction.

Olympia police and fire also responded to assist troopers Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at sistips@wsp.wa.gov.