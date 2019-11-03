Homicide investigation under way after body is found near Capitol Lake

A homicide investigation is under way after a body was found Saturday night near Capitol Lake, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol is treating the incident as a homicide because the death did not appear natural, Sgt. Darren Wright said Sunday.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, a resident reported finding the body off to the side of Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park, near the lake.

The State Patrol is investigating the death because Deschutes Parkway, which is part of the Capitol Campus, is in their jurisdiction.

Olympia police and fire also responded to assist troopers Saturday night, Wright said.

Details about the gender and age of the person are not being released until the person has been identified, Wright said.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday his office hasn’t yet identified the body. “We are submitting fingerprints in hopes of getting ID,” he told The Olympian.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at sistips@wsp.wa.gov.