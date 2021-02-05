Loft apartments planned for downtown lot near Fish Brewing

An architect’s rendering of the planned loft apartments at 515 Legion Way in downtown Olympia

A 57-unit apartment project has been proposed for a parking lot at the corner of Legion Way and Jefferson Street in downtown Olympia.

Located across Legion Way opposite Fish Brewing Company, the site formerly hosted a drive-thru branch of the Washington State Employees Credit Union that was demolished several years ago.

Dubbed “Malt House,” the building will contain mostly 390 square-foot studios, in addition to 15 one-bedroom units of 600-square-feet, and three 960-square-foot two-bedroom units, according to Josh Gobel of Thomas Architecture Studios.

Renderings show a loft-style building that will consist of steel and concrete with floor-to-ceiling warehouse-style windows.

The property is owned by Bryan and Kathleen Kolb, who also own a nearby mixed-use building that stretches along Adams street between Legion and 5th Avenue, the former home to Gallery Boom.

Kolb bought the Jefferson street site in 2017 for $463,125 and had previously planned to construct a commercial building on it, as The Olympian reported in 2018.

It’s being developed by Urban Olympia, a company responsible for many downtown apartment projects, including the nearby Annie’s Artist Flats, 321 Lofts, and Franklin Lofts, as well the recently completed Laurana and soon-to-be completed Westman Mill apartments.

Representatives from Urban Olympia were not available for comment.