Local

Loft apartments planned for downtown lot near Fish Brewing

An architect’s rendering of the planned loft apartments at 515 Legion Way in downtown Olympia
An architect’s rendering of the planned loft apartments at 515 Legion Way in downtown Olympia Thomas Architecture Studios

A 57-unit apartment project has been proposed for a parking lot at the corner of Legion Way and Jefferson Street in downtown Olympia.

Located across Legion Way opposite Fish Brewing Company, the site formerly hosted a drive-thru branch of the Washington State Employees Credit Union that was demolished several years ago.

Dubbed “Malt House,” the building will contain mostly 390 square-foot studios, in addition to 15 one-bedroom units of 600-square-feet, and three 960-square-foot two-bedroom units, according to Josh Gobel of Thomas Architecture Studios.

Renderings show a loft-style building that will consist of steel and concrete with floor-to-ceiling warehouse-style windows.

The property is owned by Bryan and Kathleen Kolb, who also own a nearby mixed-use building that stretches along Adams street between Legion and 5th Avenue, the former home to Gallery Boom.

Kolb bought the Jefferson street site in 2017 for $463,125 and had previously planned to construct a commercial building on it, as The Olympian reported in 2018.

It’s being developed by Urban Olympia, a company responsible for many downtown apartment projects, including the nearby Annie’s Artist Flats, 321 Lofts, and Franklin Lofts, as well the recently completed Laurana and soon-to-be completed Westman Mill apartments.

Representatives from Urban Olympia were not available for comment.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service