Plan to bring 680-foot ship to the Port of Olympia isn’t happening just yet

The M/V Maunalei was expected to arrive at the Port of Olympia on May 8. Courtesy

A 680-foot ship that was set to arrive this weekend at the Port of Olympia’s marine terminal isn’t happening just yet, according to port officials, which led to some confusion on Monday.

The Olympian reached out to the port to get an update on the ship’s arrival and was sent a news release, dated April 20, that the port’s business with the shipping company Matson Inc. had been postponed.

The April 20 news release said the port learned of Matson’s decision “mid last week,” meaning the deal was postponed days after the port commission voted to approve the layberth agreement at its April 12 meeting.

As explained at the April 12 meeting, the Matson ship, M/V Maunalei, was expected to arrive empty and remain docked at the port until needed by the company, Marine Terminal Director Len Faucher told the port commission that evening. The net present value of the five-year agreement was $3.2 million, according to the port.

Port Executive Director Sam Gibboney could not be reached on Monday, but she was quoted in the news release.

“While we are disappointed, this turn of events is not shocking given the volatility in the market right now,” she said. “The international shipping market can change in a matter of days or even hours, and we are still in uncertain times and must be prepared for surprises.”

In short, Matson will keep the 680-foot ship in service and does not need to dock it at the port’s marine terminal anytime soon.

“Matson has expressed their intent to utilize the Port of Olympia in the future, possibly even as soon as the fourth quarter of this year,” the news release reads.

Meanwhile, now that the ship isn’t coming in the near term, Bart Lematta, the new owner of the former Washington state ferry that has been docked at the marine terminal for more than three years, has additional time to advance his plans for the 310-foot vessel.

Previously he was going to have to move it to make way for the Matson ship.

Now, the port says that Lematta has paid the port through the end of June. Bart confirmed that information on Monday.

He is making headway with the vessel, Lematta said. The ship’s engines are up and running, the shafts are turning the propellers and the rudders are working on the ferry once known as the Evergreen State, he said.

Lematta is never far from the topic of sustainability, saying he still plans to bring aboard a large battery array to eventually power the vessel, he said.

As for his future plans, he said he’s received some interest in the ferry from the Seattle area. He also has considered creating a charitable foundation around the vessel, or using the ship as event space.

Lematta noted on Monday that the Washington state ferry Wenatchee was recently taken out of service because of an engine fire. He said he is open to letting the state use his ferry and was excited by the idea that the state might operate it sustainably with his batteries.