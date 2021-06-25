Looking to swim? Don’t try it at Kenneydell Beach on Black Lake, county says

Recent water testing at Kenneydell Beach on Black Lake indicates the water has elevated levels of fecal coliform, a bacteria that lives in the digestive tract of warm-blooded animals. sbloom@theolympian.com

Residents looking to beat the heat with a swim at Kenneydell Beach are advised to go elsewhere, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Recent water testing at the Black Lake beach indicates the water has elevated levels of fecal coliform, a bacteria that lives in the digestive tract of warm-blooded animals. Although the beach is not closed, PHSS recommends people and pets do not swim in the water, per a Thursday news release.

“With the forecast for sunny, hot weather, I’m sure lots of people hoped to hit the beach at Kenneydell this weekend,” said Art Starry, Director of the Thurston County Environmental Health Division. “Folks should find another place to swim and wade until water quality improves and the advisory is lifted.”

Water quality tests from Tuesday indicated the water had average fecal coliform concentrations that exceeded the acceptable limit of 200 organisms per 100/ml for a set of samples taken on a single day, per the release.

One sample from the beach even measured over 1,000 organisms per 100/ml, the release says. Such a high concentration of fecal coliform indicates the water is polluted with sewage or feces.

The bacteria can enter the body through small cuts, abrasions or by drinking the water, according to the release. The county says the Environmental Health Division staff are working to identify the source of the pollution.

People who visit the beach can expect to find warning signs posted at the entrance, per the release. The no swim advisory will remain in place until the water quality improves.

Anyone still looking to swim in Thurston County this weekend can try visiting Long Lake Park, Millersyvania State Park or Tenino Quarry Pool, according to the county.

If saltwater swimming is preferable, residents can try visiting Burfoot County Park near Boston Harbor.

With extreme heat expected Friday through Monday, it may be safer to avoid the outside weather altogether and find shelter at cool environment.