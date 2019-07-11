Sheriff: ‘Person of interest’ in Nancy Moyer case will be in court today

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza speaks at Thursday’s press conference on the investigation into Nancy Moyer’s disappearance in 2009. sbloom@theolympian.com

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in the decade-old disappearance of Nancy Moyer will make a preliminary court appearance Thursday, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza said.





The man’s name was not immediately released. Snaza said he was a former coworker and neighbor of Moyer’s.

“I can’t stress enough this is still an ongoing investigation and we’re still looking for any leads and information that makes this case come to a conclusion,” Snaza said at a Thursday press conference.

Moyer disappeared from her Tenino area home in March 2009 and is presumed dead. No arrests were made, though investigators determined foul play was involved.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced new information in the case led detectives to a home on the 16500 block of Sheldon Lane Southwest outside Tenino.





That evening, officials had blocked off both ends of Sheldon Lane Southwest. Footage from a KIRO news helicopter above the scene showed heavy equipment digging on the property.

Moyer’s estranged husband and 19-year-old daughter spoke to reporters after Snaza.

“I guess I would say the family is cautiously optimistic. We want to believe this is the end,” Bill Moyer said. “Until there’s a body, we’re not there yet.”





He added he did not know his former neighbor had worked with his wife.

This story will be updated.



