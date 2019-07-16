Lacey City Council Position No. 3

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Ed Kunkel

Ed Kunkel Courtesy photo Ed Kunkel

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Age: 51

Occupation: Realtor

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

Army Veteran, Business Owner, Tax Payer

Why are you running for this position?

Lacey has been home to me for most of my life, and I’m a product of this wonderful community. My desire for Lacey is to influence a more fiscally conservative approach to managing the city’s money and resources, make Lacey the best place to build a business in Western Washington, and to be an example for the rest of our country in how we take care of our Veterans.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

My Priorities for Lacey are the following:

1. Bringing fiscally conservative principals to our council to cut spending on items we don’t need.

2. Solving the vagrancy problem with an emphasis on enforcing our laws and bringing more solutions for mental health.

3. Improving the tools and resources for our emergency services.

Lynda N. Zeman

Lynda N. Zeman Courtesy photo Lynda N. Zeman

Age: 32

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

I currently serve as your appointed representative on the Lacey City Council in position 3. I am a local business owner and community advocate dedicated to serving the people of Lacey with enthusiasm. I have actively engaged and served in our community for five years. Originally from Florida, my husband and I moved here in 2011 by way of the US Army, stationed at JBLM. If elected by the people in November I will continue to offer the council a number of perspectives in continuity with many Lacey residents. I am a JBLM transplant and Veteran’s spouse, approximately 40% of our population are in some way tied to our military. I am 32 years of age, I feel this is significant as the median age of our city is 35. I am a woman in business providing living wage jobs to local people as well as an active member of the Thurston County and Lacey South Sound Chambers of Commerce. I put service above self as a board member for the Hawks Prairie Rotary and as the president of the Zonta Club of Olympia. I am committed to working for the people of Lacey and3 with leaders of our neighboring jurisdictions, businesses and non-profit organizations to lift up the most vulnerable of our community. As the mother of two young children, I’m committed to making decisions that continue us on the path toward sustainable economic growth. Respecting our environment and promoting a quality of life second to none are priorities I maintain because your children and mine deserve the very best future.

Why are you running for this position?

I believe in a government that listens to all voices in its community, speaks with diversified perspective, and plans responsibly for future generations. I know I can serve my community in exactly that way.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

1. Affordable Housing and Homelessness issues touch our entire community. Whether concerns stem from environmental impacts, economic stability, or a humanitarian perspective these issues are top of mind for many Lacey residents. Our houseless neighbors are at a greater risk of added misfortune, addiction, mental and physical health needs and exploitation. It is essential to maintain a regional approach to leverage HB 1406 state provided dollars to rehab and construct affordable housing and supportive services. We must couple compassion and accountability to serve our community as a whole.

2. Growing responsibly is a multi-faceted point of concern. In five years Lacey has welcomed over 5000 new neighbors. As we take steps to mitigate traffic congestion, increase services, and maintain our beautiful parks we all feel the growing pains. Your voices are vital as we determine the correct trajectory toward maintaining the vibrancy of Lacey.

3. Accessible health facilities are limited throughout our region, EMS vehicles are routinely diverted from our two regional hospitals as they are often at capacity. With support for a new medical facility not only will we serve our communities health needs to a higher standard the facility will provide additional living wage career opportunities.