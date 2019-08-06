Olympia primary: Selby leads mayor’s race, Bateman and Madrone dominate council races

Vote tally begins for Thurston County ballots on primary day Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater.

Incumbent Cheryl Selby is leading in early returns for Olympia’s mayoral primary Tuesday.

Selby had 41 percent of the initial vote count, followed by David Ross with 26 percent, Nathaniel Jones with 23 percent and Brenden Clerget with 7 percent, according to unofficial results from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.

The top two will move on to November’s general election.

Phil Cornell, who dropped out of the race but whose name still appeared on the ballot, got 2 percent.

In City Council races, Jessica Bateman and Dani Madrone had large leads in early returns.

In the Position No. 2 race, Bateman, the incumbent, had 52 percent, followed by Phyllis Booth with 24 percent and Alyssa Humbert with 19 percent.

For Position No. 3, the seat currently held by Jones, Madrone had 58 percent, followed by Matt Goldenberg with 26 percent and Boudicca Walsh with 10 percent.

Olympia’s mayor votes as one of the seven City Council members, who are each elected by voters across the city, not by wards or districts.