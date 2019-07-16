Mayor of Olympia

Cheryl L. Selby Courtesy photo Cheryl L. Selby

Age: 58

Occupation: Elected Official

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes. I ran successfully for Olympia City Council in 2013 and for Mayor in 2015.

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

I was a City of Olympia employee over two time periods while raising my daughters. I ran a small retail business with two locations (one which was downtown) for 12 years. I’ve been involved as a volunteer with the Olympia School District in support of their bond and levy campaigns and have served on numerous non-profit boards in the community. I bring the unique perspective of public, private, non-profit and now elected experience to all my decision making.

Why are you running for this position?

I led this community as mayor through one of the most tumultuous political eras in recent history. Through it all, we made great strides in the areas of public safety, park land acquisition and creating a continuum to housing for our homeless populations. We’ve got more work to do on a regional basis and I have the working relationships to make that happen. After serving 6 years on council, I’m still energized by opportunities to bring together everyone in our city to find solutions that make Olympia stronger, more inclusive, and economically vibrant. Please visit electcherylselby.com for more information.

What are the top three issues you see facing the city?

No question in the short term, the biggest challenge we’re facing is homelessness and the systems that are making it a crisis. Olympia has made amazing progress in just the last year with creating numerous pathways to housing but we can’t take it to the scale necessary by ourselves. The work in my next term will be creating regional partnerships so we can impact the entire system and house more people.

The second issue is climate change and its impact on every level of our society. Olympia has a 30-year head start on most communities, but as new science develops, we know that the urgency is rising (along with the tides) with the need to adapt and mitigate the effects of global warming.

The third issue is wealth inequality and a lack of mid-income jobs. Developing a robust work force training system that includes the trades is key. We’re currently experiencing a severe housing shortage and some of that is due to a lack of skilled tradespeople. The continued attempts to gut the unions is shrinking our middle class into non-existence. This trend needs to be stopped and I’ll support that any chance I get.