Nearly 7,000 descend on Capitol Campus to call on state to fully fund education

0:26 Celebrating Presley's birthday with an Elvis Dash 2017 Pause

0:43 Police escort train through downtown Olympia

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

2:31 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' season ends in ATL: "We still believe"