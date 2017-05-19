Cheyllyn Collinsworth, pictured here on her Facebook page, was killed in a crash on Wednesday night.
Cheyllyn Collinsworth, pictured here on her Facebook page, was killed in a crash on Wednesday night. Courtesy photo
Cheyllyn Collinsworth, pictured here on her Facebook page, was killed in a crash on Wednesday night. Courtesy photo

Local

May 19, 2017 12:26 PM

Teen killed in Old Highway 99 crash was a top Centralia High senior

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

The identity of a teen who died Wednesday night in a car wreck on Old Highway 99 at Oregon Trail Road was released Friday morning.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock identified the victim as Cheyllyn R. Collinsworth, 18, from Centralia. The cause of death was injuries related to the crash, Warnock said.

Collinsworth was recognized as one of the top 25 graduating students from Centralia High School at the Rob Fuller Scholarship Luncheon earlier this month, The Chronicle reported.

At about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsworth was southbound in a red Kia on Old Highway 99 when a northbound driver crossed the center line and crashed into her. The driver, a man in his 20s, was injured and hospitalized. The incident is under investigation by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as vehicular homicide.

It was the second fatality on Old Highway 99 this month. A May 2 crash killed longtime Bellarmine Preparatory teacher Timothy J. Milnes of Tenino.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thurston Realtors Community Service Day

Thurston Realtors Community Service Day 1:19

Thurston Realtors Community Service Day
Verdict reached in Thompson/Chaplin trial 2:47

Verdict reached in Thompson/Chaplin trial
Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's 2:30

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos