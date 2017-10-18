Ballots are in the mail for the Nov. 7 election

Ballots went out Wednesday to registered voters in Thurston County for the Nov. 7 general election.
In most places, voters will decide on candidates for city councils and school boards. Olympia voters also will decide on a public safety levy. Lacey Fire District 3 voters will decide whether to spend more on facilities and equipment.
Voter pamphlets with information on local races were mailed last week and are online at thurstonvotes.org.
If you have not received a ballot by Oct. 26, contact the county auditor’s office at 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
If your ballot is lost or damaged, you can get a replacement ballot.
Ballots can be dropped off at one of the 27 ballot drop boxes in the county.
Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day but will close at 8 p.m. Nov. 7. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7.
