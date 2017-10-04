What you need to know about the upcoming Thurston County elections

Several local offices are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. The Olympian created a one-stop shop of all of our election coverage. We’ve included some video from the Sept. 23 League of Women Voters forum, too. We will be adding more content to this page as Election Day approaches and more articles are written.
If you’re not a registered voter, you can register through Oct. 30 at the Thurston County Elections Office. The office is located in room 118 of Thurston County Courthouse’s Building 1. The courthouse is located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW in Olympia.
You should have received your ballots already — they were mailed out Oct. 18.
However, some Thurston County residents are receiving new ballots to remedy an error, the Thurston County Auditor's Office reports.
Olympia:
Proposition 1: Public safety levy
- Does Olympia need a tax hike to support public safety? Or can money be found elsewhere? Oct 1, 2017
- Olympia will let voters decide on two tax increases. June 22, 2017
- Support new taxes for public safety and housing? You’re part of the 51 percent. June 9, 2017
Olympia City Council
- See who's funding the Olympia City Council campaigns. Oct. 23, 2017
- Olympia council candidate Lisa Parshley is legally registered to vote, board finds. Oct. 11, 2017
- Canvassing Board hears arguments in Lisa Parshley residency case. Oct. 9, 2017
- Complaint says council candidate doesn’t live in Olympia. She says claims are false. Oct. 2, 2017
August primary coverage
- Incumbents, Miller leading in Olympia council races. Aug. 1, 2017
- Issues surrounding Olympia’s downtown are central to the city council races. July 21, 2017
Lacey:
August primary coverage
Tumwater:
August primary coverage
Port of Olympia:
School Boards:
August primary coverage
- Olympia School Board incumbent Mark Campeau comes in second in primary race. Aug. 1, 2017
- Voters show support for incumbents in Tumwater school board races. Aug. 1, 2017
Ballot Dropbox Locations
Lacey Area
Fire District 3, Station 34 - 8407 Steilacoom Road SE
Fire District 3, Station 35 - 3701 Willamette Drive NE
Lacey City Hall - 420 College St SE, Lacey
Lacey Post Office - 5815 Lacey Blvd SE (mailbox island)
Martin Village - 5600 Martin Way E (parking lot by Taco Bell)
Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community - 4532 Intelco Loop SE
Olympia Area
Church of the Good Shepherd - 1601 North Street SE
Crain's Office Supply - 1006 4th Ave E
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 1515 Harrison Ave NW
Haggen NW Fresh - 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW
Olympia City Hall - 601 4th Ave E
The Evergreen State College - 2700 McCann Plaza Dr NW
Thurston County Courthouse - 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW
Tumwater Area
McLane Black Lake Fire, Station 95 - 5911 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia
Tumwater Timberland Library - 7023 New Market St SW
Tumwater School Administration Office- 621 Linwood Avenue SW
North County
South Bay - Fire 8, Station 81 - 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia
South Bay - Fire 8, Station 83 - 5046 Boston Harbor Rd NE, Olympia
South County
Bucoda - 103 S Main St (across the street from the Liberty Market)
Tenino School District Administration - 301 Old Highway 99 N
Southeast County
Lackamas Elementary - 16240 Bald Hill Road SE, Yelm
Rainier City Hall - 102 Rochester Street W
Yelm Schools Administration - 110 1st Street N (in the parking lot across the street from the building)
Southwest County
Grand Mound Center - 19949 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Littlerock - Fire 11 - 10828 Littlerock Road SW
Rochester - Fire 1, Station 3 - 18346 Albany Street SW
Steamboat Island
Fire 13, Station 1 - 3707 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia
