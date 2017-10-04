Olympian File
Olympian File

Local

What you need to know about the upcoming Thurston County elections

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

October 04, 2017 4:58 PM

Several local offices are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. The Olympian created a one-stop shop of all of our election coverage. We’ve included some video from the Sept. 23 League of Women Voters forum, too. We will be adding more content to this page as Election Day approaches and more articles are written.

If you’re not a registered voter, you can register through Oct. 30 at the Thurston County Elections Office. The office is located in room 118 of Thurston County Courthouse’s Building 1. The courthouse is located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW in Olympia.

You should have received your ballots already — they were mailed out Oct. 18.

However, some Thurston County residents are receiving new ballots to remedy an error, the Thurston County Auditor's Office reports.

Olympia:

Proposition 1: Public safety levy

Olympia City Council

August primary coverage

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Olympia City Council, Position 4

    Incumbent Clark Gilman and challenger Max Brown are facing off in the November, 2017 election for an Olympia City Council seat.

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Incumbent Clark Gilman and challenger Max Brown are facing off in the November, 2017 election for an Olympia City Council seat.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Olympia City Council, Position 5

    Candidates Allen Miller and Lisa Parshley are competing in the November, 2017 election for a spot on the Olympia City Council.

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Candidates Allen Miller and Lisa Parshley are competing in the November, 2017 election for a spot on the Olympia City Council.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Olympia City Council, Position 6

    Challenger Renata Rollins is facing off against incumbent Jeannine Roe in the November, 2017 election for an Olympia City Council seat.

Olympia City Council, Position 6

Challenger Renata Rollins is facing off against incumbent Jeannine Roe in the November, 2017 election for an Olympia City Council seat.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Olympia City Council, Position 7

    Incumbent Jim Cooper is running against challenger Danny Marsh in the November, 2017 election for a position on the Olympia City Council.

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Incumbent Jim Cooper is running against challenger Danny Marsh in the November, 2017 election for a position on the Olympia City Council.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

Lacey:

August primary coverage

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Lacey City Council, Position 6

    Robert Motzer is challenging incumbent Michael Steadman for a Lacey City Council seat.

Lacey City Council, Position 6

Robert Motzer is challenging incumbent Michael Steadman for a Lacey City Council seat.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Lacey City Council, Position 7

    Ken Balsley and Carolyn Cox are competing in the November, 2017 election for a Lacey City Council seat.

Lacey City Council, Position 7

Ken Balsley and Carolyn Cox are competing in the November, 2017 election for a Lacey City Council seat.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

Tumwater:

August primary coverage

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Tumwater Mayor

    Chris Ward is challenging sitting Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet in the November, 2017 election.

Tumwater Mayor

Chris Ward is challenging sitting Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet in the November, 2017 election.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Tumwater City Council, Position 5

    Michael Althauser and Chelsea Rustad are facing off in the November, 2017 election for a Tumwater City Council seat.

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Michael Althauser and Chelsea Rustad are facing off in the November, 2017 election for a Tumwater City Council seat.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Tumwater City Council, Position 6

    Incumbent Debbie Sullivan and challenger Brian Tomlinson are competing for a spot on the Tumwater City Council in the November, 2017 election.

Tumwater City Council, Position 6

Incumbent Debbie Sullivan and challenger Brian Tomlinson are competing for a spot on the Tumwater City Council in the November, 2017 election.

Port of Olympia:

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Port of Olympia, District 2

    Bill McGregor and Bill Fishburn are competing in the November, 2017 election for a spot on the Olympia Port Commission.

Port of Olympia, District 2

Bill McGregor and Bill Fishburn are competing in the November, 2017 election for a spot on the Olympia Port Commission.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Port of Olympia, District 3

    Gigi McClure and E.J. Zita are competing in the November, 2017 election for a seat on the Olympia Port Commission.

Port of Olympia, District 3

Gigi McClure and E.J. Zita are competing in the November, 2017 election for a seat on the Olympia Port Commission.

Courtesy League of Women Voters and Thurston Community Media

School Boards:

August primary coverage

Ballot Dropbox Locations

Lacey Area

Fire District 3, Station 34 - 8407 Steilacoom Road SE

Fire District 3, Station 35 - 3701 Willamette Drive NE

Lacey City Hall - 420 College St SE, Lacey

Lacey Post Office - 5815 Lacey Blvd SE (mailbox island)

Martin Village - 5600 Martin Way E (parking lot by Taco Bell)

Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community - 4532 Intelco Loop SE

Olympia Area

Church of the Good Shepherd - 1601 North Street SE

Crain's Office Supply - 1006 4th Ave E

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 1515 Harrison Ave NW

Haggen NW Fresh - 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW

Olympia City Hall - 601 4th Ave E

The Evergreen State College - 2700 McCann Plaza Dr NW

Thurston County Courthouse - 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW

Tumwater Area

McLane Black Lake Fire, Station 95 - 5911 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia

Tumwater Timberland Library - 7023 New Market St SW

Tumwater School Administration Office- 621 Linwood Avenue SW

North County

South Bay - Fire 8, Station 81 - 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia

South Bay - Fire 8, Station 83 - 5046 Boston Harbor Rd NE, Olympia

South County

Bucoda - 103 S Main St (across the street from the Liberty Market)

Tenino School District Administration - 301 Old Highway 99 N

Southeast County

Lackamas Elementary - 16240 Bald Hill Road SE, Yelm

Rainier City Hall - 102 Rochester Street W

Yelm Schools Administration - 110 1st Street N (in the parking lot across the street from the building)

Southwest County

Grand Mound Center - 19949 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester

Littlerock - Fire 11 - 10828 Littlerock Road SW

Rochester - Fire 1, Station 3 - 18346 Albany Street SW

Steamboat Island

Fire 13, Station 1 - 3707 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

Olympia City Council, Position 4 27:08

Olympia City Council, Position 4

Olympia City Council, Position 7 16:00

Olympia City Council, Position 7

Tumwater City Council, Position 5 23:39

Tumwater City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 3 20:59

Port of Olympia, District 3

Olympia City Council, Position 6 28:25

Olympia City Council, Position 6

  • Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

    After a dusting of cold sleet and rain greeted the half marathon competitors a half hour before them a combined wave of 10k and 5k runners head out from Lacey's Rainier Vista Community Park early Sunday to kick off the 10th annual Turn Back the Clock fundraising run.

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

View More Video