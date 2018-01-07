2 businesses close at 222 Market in downtown Olympia

A check of 222 Market, an award-winning destination for food and beverages in downtown Olympia, shows that two businesses have closed: The Pantry and Broth Bar.
The Pantry closed on Dec. 22, citing “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a Facebook post.
“This past year wouldn't have been possible without the support and encouragement of our community; our customers; our friends. It is with sincere gratitude that we thank you,” the post reads.
However, there is a sign above the former Pantry location that says Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen is coming soon.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Broth Bar closed. The business could not be reached.
222 Marketplace LLC, which celebrated the food hub’s grand opening in November 2016, has won two awards: It was selected best new business by the Thurston Economic Development Council and it won a tourism award. Experience Olympia & Beyond, the local visitor and convention bureau, called it a “travel worthy experience for visitors and locals.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
