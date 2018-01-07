The Pantry and Broth Bar have closed at 222 Market in downtown Olympia.
The Pantry and Broth Bar have closed at 222 Market in downtown Olympia. Andy Hobbs Staff file, 2016
The Pantry and Broth Bar have closed at 222 Market in downtown Olympia. Andy Hobbs Staff file, 2016

Local

2 businesses close at 222 Market in downtown Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 07, 2018 12:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A check of 222 Market, an award-winning destination for food and beverages in downtown Olympia, shows that two businesses have closed: The Pantry and Broth Bar.

The Pantry closed on Dec. 22, citing “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a Facebook post.

“This past year wouldn't have been possible without the support and encouragement of our community; our customers; our friends. It is with sincere gratitude that we thank you,” the post reads.

However, there is a sign above the former Pantry location that says Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen is coming soon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It wasn’t immediately clear when Broth Bar closed. The business could not be reached.

222 Marketplace LLC, which celebrated the food hub’s grand opening in November 2016, has won two awards: It was selected best new business by the Thurston Economic Development Council and it won a tourism award. Experience Olympia & Beyond, the local visitor and convention bureau, called it a “travel worthy experience for visitors and locals.”

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

    Peggy Walker talks about her late husband, George Walker. He died in 2016, waiting for the VA to give him heart surgery. She recently sued the VA.

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA
Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
Polar Bear Plunge 2018 0:52

Polar Bear Plunge 2018

View More Video