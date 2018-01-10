More Videos

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting 0:31

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

Pause
Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead 1:06

Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late 2:39

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference 3:35

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

  • Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

    Police release video of Olympia shooting and are still searching for suspect.

Police release video of Olympia shooting and are still searching for suspect. Courtesy of Olympia Police
Police release video of Olympia shooting and are still searching for suspect. Courtesy of Olympia Police

Local

Police release video of west Olympia shooting; suspect still at large

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 10, 2018 02:53 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Olympia Police Department released a 30-second clip of surveillance video that authorities say captured Monday night’s shooting in west Olympia.

Two men were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries, and are expected to survive, according to Lt. Sam Costello.

Curtis Rudolph, 32, is still at large and wanted by the police. Costello said he shot a man in the leg outside of his home in the 900 block of Fern Street Southwest at about 10:42 p.m. Monday.

According to police, two men had gone to the home for a reason that is not yet known. During the visit, Rudolph, who lives at the home, produced a handgun and allegedly shot one of the men in the leg, Costello said. Then the man who was shot used his own handgun to shoot at Rudolph. Another man at the scene, Rudolph’s brother, was struck by that gunfire multiple times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rudolph fled the scene.

Costello said Rudolph has a criminal history, and was most recently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree arson following an RV fire last Thursday on Cooper Point Road Southwest. He is out on bail, and his arraignment for an arson case is set for Jan. 16.

Anyone with information on Rudolph’s location is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or 911.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting 0:31

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

Pause
Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead 1:06

Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late 2:39

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference 3:35

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

  • Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

    Police release video of Olympia shooting and are still searching for suspect.

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

View More Video