Police release video of west Olympia shooting; suspect still at large

The Olympia Police Department released a 30-second clip of surveillance video that authorities say captured Monday night’s shooting in west Olympia.
Two men were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries, and are expected to survive, according to Lt. Sam Costello.
Curtis Rudolph, 32, is still at large and wanted by the police. Costello said he shot a man in the leg outside of his home in the 900 block of Fern Street Southwest at about 10:42 p.m. Monday.
According to police, two men had gone to the home for a reason that is not yet known. During the visit, Rudolph, who lives at the home, produced a handgun and allegedly shot one of the men in the leg, Costello said. Then the man who was shot used his own handgun to shoot at Rudolph. Another man at the scene, Rudolph’s brother, was struck by that gunfire multiple times.
Rudolph fled the scene.
Costello said Rudolph has a criminal history, and was most recently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree arson following an RV fire last Thursday on Cooper Point Road Southwest. He is out on bail, and his arraignment for an arson case is set for Jan. 16.
Anyone with information on Rudolph’s location is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or 911.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
