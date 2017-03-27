AP all-state basketball: Centralia’s Bailey, Black Hills’ Duff on 2A first team

Two players from the Class 2A Evergreen Conference highlighted local selections to the Associated Press’ all-state boys and girls basketball teams, which were announced Monday.
Black Hills High School senior Emma Duff — The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball player of the year — and Centralia senior Hodges Bailey were both named to the Class 2A all-state first team.
Five other locals — Capital’s TJ Mickelson, Timberline’s Erik Stevenson, Tumwater’s Brian Marty, W.F. West’s Julia Johnson and Tumwater’s Sierra Snyder — were honorable mention selections in their classifications.
The all-state teams are voted on annually by sportswriters and editors from around the state.
Duff, a Western Washington University signee, capped her four-year career with the Wolves by leading them to a fifth-place finish at the 2A state tournament in Yakima. She scored 459 points as a senior and averaged 18.4 points per game to lead the area. She finished with 1,248 points in her career.
Duff is a two-time Olympian All-Area selection and a two-time 2A EvCo MVP. She led the Wolves to back-to-back trips to the state tournament her junior and senior seasons.
Bailey, a Masters University commit, broke several scoring records on his way to 1,290 career points in just 55 games. He led the area in scoring as a senior with 634 points (26.4 per game) and carried the Tigers to the 2A state regionals.
He scored a season-high 42 points against Mark Morris on Feb. 14 to break Centralia’s single-game record and the 2A Southwest District tournament record. He finished the four-game tournament with a record 127 points.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
State player of the year: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Cameron Cranston, Union, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Cameron Cranston, Union, sr.
Malcolm Cola, Federal Way, sr.
Darius LuBom, Kentwood, sr.
Carson Tuttle, Kamiak, jr.
Tyler Kurtz, Richland, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Riley Sorn, Richland, jr.
Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, soph.
Marcus Stephens, Federal Way, sr.
Colby Kyle, Monroe, jr.
Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood, sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale, sr.
Jaylen Nowell, Garfield, sr.
Nate Pryor, West Seattle, sr.
Daejon Davis, Garfield, sr.
Trevante Anderson, Lincoln, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, jr.
TJ Mickelson, Capital, sr.
Erik Stevenson, Timberline, jr.
Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale, jr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson, jr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Roberto Gittens, Foss, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Roberto Gittens, Foss, sr.
Elijah Pepper, Selah, soph.
Hodges Bailey, Centralia, sr.
Donald Scott, Foss, sr.
Will Burghardt, Mark Morris, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Scott Blakney, Prosser, sr.
Jett Sobota, Clarkston, sr.
Jesse Keltner, Anacortes, sr.
Bryce Mulder, Woodland, sr.
Hunter Jacob, Wapato, sr.
Brian Marty, Tumwater, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Trey Delp, Zillah, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Trey Delp, Zillah, sr.
Corey Kispert, King’s, sr.
Marky Adams, Forks, sr.
JR Delgado, Warden, sr.
Ryan Maine, Freeman, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Adams III, Hoquiam, sr.
Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, soph.
Jake Wise, LaCenter, sr.
Nate Whitaker, Zillah, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Brock Ravet, Kittitas, soph.
FIRST TEAM
Brock Ravet, Kittitas, soph.
Luke Lovelady, Life Christian, sr.
Matt Poquette, Morton-White Pass, jr.
Ryan Ricks, Northwest Christian (Colbert), sr.
Edgar Najera, Brewster, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Wyatt Stanley, Napavine, sr.
Chase Burnham, Liberty (Spangle), sr.
Wesley Abrams, White Swan, sr.
Reece Wallace, Toledo, jr.
Jared Cattell, Crosspoint, jr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Trazil Lane, Lummi, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Trazil Lane, Lummi, sr.
Zach Cain, Taholah, jr.
Luke Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian, jr.
PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist, sr.
Peyton Nielsen, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kenrick Doherty Jr., Neah Bay, sr.
Cade Bosma, Sunnyside Christian, jr.
Bailey Moss, Chief Kitsap, sr.
Ryan Moffet, Odessa-Harrington, fr.
GIRLS
Co-state players of the year: Jadyn Bush, Bishop Blanchet, sr.; Anna Luce, Mercer Island, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Lexie Hull, Central Valley, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Lexie Hull, Central Valley, jr.
Taya Corosdale, Bothell, sr.
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, soph.
McKenzi Williams, Auburn Riverside, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Samantha Fatkin, Glacier Peak, sr.
Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside, sr.
Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak, sr.
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, jr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Jadyn Bush, Bishop Blanchet, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Jadyn Bush, Bishop Blanchet, sr.
T’ea Adams, Juanita, sr.
Josie Matz, Wilson, sr.
Promise Taylor, Sammamish, sr.
Anna Luce, Mercer Island, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood, sr.
Tianna Brown, Bethel, jr.
Juanita Agosto, Garfield, sr.
Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, soph.
Taryn Shelley, Shorewood, sr.
Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, soph.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Kendall Bird, White River, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Kendall Bird, White River, sr.
Elisa Kooiman, Lynden, sr.
Emma Duff, Black Hills, sr.
Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce, sr.
Brandy Smith, Burlington-Edison, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Julia Johnson, W.F. West, jr.
Janealle Sutterlict, Wapato, soph.
Sierra Snyder, Tumwater, sr.
Elle Burland, East Valley (Spokane), sr.
Katie Campana, Olympic, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Jill Townsend, Okanogan, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Jill Townsend, Okanogan, sr.
Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, fr.
Jordan Spradlin, Montesano, sr.
Stephanie Soares, Mount Baker, jr.
Alexis Castro, Granger, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Turner, Columbia (Burbank), sr.
Avery Dykstra, Lynden Christian, jr.
Danielle Tyler, Mount Baker, soph.
Abbie Johnson, Cashmere, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum, sr.
Parker Esary, Kalama, sr.
Kaelyn Shipley, Kalama, sr.
Makenzie Kaech, Ilwaco, jr.
Mollie Olson, Napavine, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sydney Abbott, Davenport, jr.
Hailey Higashi, St. George’s, sr.
Nakiya Edwards, La Conner, sr.
Melissa Lee, Napavine, jr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Shania Graham, Republic, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Shania Graham, Republic, sr.
Brooklyn Pascua, Tacoma Baptist, jr.
Salome Yosef, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace), sr.
Kristen Broersma, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Katelyn Schwartz, Evergreen Lutheran, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sailor Liefke, Sunnyside Christian, jr.
Dakota Patchen, Colton, soph.
Tristin Johnson, Neah Bay, sr.
