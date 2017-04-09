Track and field: Capital’s Torres, Turner set new area bests

Two Capital High School seniors set three new area bests in track and field last week.
Bella Torres reset her own mark in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday at the Arnie Young Invitational in Renton. She took fourth in the event, finishing in 11 minutes, 40.12 seconds.
She is currently the ninth-ranked athlete in the event in Class 3A.
Saturday’s time topped her previous season best by more than five seconds. Torres ran a personal-best 11:39.03 in the event last season at the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championships in Sumner.
She finished 19th at the 3A state championships in Tacoma as a junior.
Capital’s Jason Turner set new area-best marks in the 200 and 400 at the Arnie Young Invitational.
His fifth-place finish in the 200 (22.89) edged the mark River Ridge’s Josh Braverman set in the event on March 15 (22.94).
Turner is nine-hundredths of a second off of his own personal best, set at the Bob Shaner Invite in Tumwater last May.
Turner is ranked ninth in 3A in the 200.
He is ranked 15th in 3A in the 400 after posting a 52.04 on Saturday — his personal-best time is a 51.64 set at the 3A Narrows League Championships in Shelton as a junior.
Timberline’s Jonathan Parker had the previous area best (52.54), set March 25.
-----
Previous area bests:
-----
TOP AREA TRACK AND FIELD MARKS
Through Sunday, April 9
BOYS
100 — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 11.29
200 — Jason Turner, Capital, sr., 22.89
400 — Jason Turner, Capital, sr., 52.04
800 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 2:00.41
1,600 — Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr., 4:41.31
3,200 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 9:46.7*
110 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 14.25**
300 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 37.62**
4x100 relay — Capital (Tim Fisher, jr.; Jason Turner, sr.; Ethan Au, jr.; Carson Bertelli, sr.) 44.23
4x400 relay — Tumwater (Brad Blackburn, fr.; Ryan Knight, soph.; Grant Pierce, jr.; Evan Groat, sr.) 3:34.38
Shot put — Austen Daisa, Black Hills, sr., 47-10 1/4
Discus — Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr., 150-1
Javelin — Cody Hall, Shelton, jr., 167-3
High jump — Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr.; Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, sr.*, 6-4
Pole vault — Cody Simon, Shelton, sr., 13-7
Long jump — Alex Coleman, River Ridge, sr., 21-7 1/2
Triple jump — Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr., 46-8
GIRLS
100 — Princess Sullivan, Yelm, jr., 12.58
200 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 26.02
400 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 59.96*
800 — Anika Parker, Shelton, sr., 2:31.42
1,600 — Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph., 5:31.15
3,200 — Bella Torres, Capital, sr., 11:40.12
100 hurdles — Madi Frampton, Black Hills, jr., 16.61
300 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 49.57
4x100 relay — River Ridge (Margaret Zilla, soph.; Alexis Crowl, jr.; Jadynne Thomas, jr.; Taryn Lucas, soph.) 52.14
4x200 relay — Capital (Hannah Chamberlin, jr.; Regie Grady, jr.; Paris Crawford, jr.; Maggi Winterlove, soph.) 1:52.69
4x400 relay — Capital (Kelsey Au, jr.; Emily Jackson, soph.; Lexi Solis, soph.; Regie Grady, jr.) 4:25.52
Shot put — McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr.; Carissa Stovall, Yelm, soph., 36-8
Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, soph., 114-6
Javelin — Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr., 130-4
High jump — Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr., 5-4
Pole vault — Megan Flexhaug, W.F. West, soph., 9-0
Long jump — Kaylee Sowle, Mary M. Knight, soph., 16-6 1/2
Triple jump — Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr., 35-7 1/2
* Top mark in classification
** Top mark in state
