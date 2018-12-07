Kingdom Hall near Lacey destroyed by suspicious fire early Friday

An early Friday fire at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall near Lacey is being called suspicious by local law enforcement, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to the call about 3:30 a.m. to find the building at 6526 Sixth Ave. SE fully engulfed in flames.

The building was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

This was the fourth time this year a Thurston County Kingdom Hall has been the site of a suspicious fire. At the Yelm Kingdom Hall, a suspicious device was also found and the building was shot at.

Lacey fire crews, Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm investigators alongside a local task force are working together to conduct the Lacey investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.