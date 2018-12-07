A Lacey firefighter spreads de-icer in front of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on Sixth Avenue in Thurston County that was destroyed by fire on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
A Lacey firefighter spreads de-icer in front of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on Sixth Avenue in Thurston County that was destroyed by fire on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Kingdom Hall near Lacey destroyed by suspicious fire early Friday

By Logan Stanley

lstanley@theolympian.com

December 07, 2018 09:16 AM

An early Friday fire at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall near Lacey is being called suspicious by local law enforcement, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to the call about 3:30 a.m. to find the building at 6526 Sixth Ave. SE fully engulfed in flames.

The building was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

This was the fourth time this year a Thurston County Kingdom Hall has been the site of a suspicious fire. At the Yelm Kingdom Hall, a suspicious device was also found and the building was shot at.

Lacey fire crews, Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm investigators alongside a local task force are working together to conduct the Lacey investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe

