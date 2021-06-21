Want to know more about apartment proposals for Hicks Lake? Meeting set for June 23

The city of Lacey’s Community and Economic Development department is set to host a meeting to provide information on two controversial apartment proposals on Hicks Lake.

The two proposals total more than 300 apartments in the area of Hazelwood Lane Southeast. The online meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

City staff will not hear public comment at the meeting, although the meeting will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

To attend the meeting, register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__DU9P9PDSsiX6l9RE60lJw