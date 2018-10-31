State Patrol IDs suspect in bomb threats to government office buildings

The suspect in a series of bomb threats called in to state office buildings in Olympia and Tumwater in the past month is a former psychiatrist whose license was revoked in 2014, according to Washington State Patrol.

Authorities believe Said Farzad is tied to 18 cases in which threats were made, most recently to the Washington State Health Care Authority offices in Olympia and Department of Health campus in Tumwater on Friday afternoon.

Farzad has been out of the country since June, according to John D. Shaffer with State Patrol, which is coordinating the investigation.

“Because he’s overseas, there’s not much we can do as an agency because we don’t have jurisdiction overseas,” Shaffer said. “We have to continue to do our job and that’s (to) take every threat seriously.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Shaffer said authorities will train employees who answer phones to gather details that they could use to link future threats to Farzad and respond accordingly.

Other agencies involved include the FBI and police departments in Olympia, Tumwater, Tacoma and Port Orchard. Investigators are also in contact with authorities in Idaho who received similar threats.

KOMO News reported in 2014 that Farzad was accused of making numerous calls to Molina Healthcare after the company rejected his patient’s claims, that he threatened to kill employees and blow up their building.

The Seattle Times reported he called the insurance company four times in one day and each time said he would kill everyone in the office. The next day, according to the Times, he was arrested at his Tacoma office.