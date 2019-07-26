In Olympia mayoral primary, Selby leads in fundraising with weeks to go

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

In the race for Olympia’s next mayor, incumbent Cheryl Selby has a significant fundraising lead heading into the Aug. 6 primary.

As of this week, Selby had $22,258 in contributions. Nathaniel Jones, who is already on the City Council and challenging Selby for the mayor’s seat, was second in fundraising with $13,663 in contributions, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission’s website.

First-time candidates David Ross and Brenden Clerget trailed in contributions, with Ross having raised $5,415 and Clerget with $2,201.

Among Selby’s biggest contributors were the Squaxin Island Tribe and groups representing Olympia firefighters and teamsters. She has been endorsed by Olympia Fire Fighters IAFF Local 468 and Joint Council of Teamsters No. 28.

Jones’ top contributor was Washington Federation of State Employees AFSCME Local 443, which has endorsed him. He also got money from Thurston Environmental Voters, which also endorsed him.

Ross was listed on the PDC website as a candidate for Olympia City Council, not mayor. He said Thursday he was working to correct that, and a PDC spokeswoman said there was no automatic penalty for the mistake.

In Olympia, one seat on the council is designated as the mayor’s seat, and the mayor votes as one of the seven council members. Council members are elected by the entire city, not by wards or districts.

There are two other seats on the council on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

In the Position No. 2 race, incumbent Jessica Bateman had outraised her challengers with $14,586 in contributions as of this week. Phyllis Booth had $2,595, while Alyssa Humbert had $0, according to PDC filings.

For Position No. 3, the seat currently held by Jones, Dani Madrone led fundraising with $18,532, over Matt Goldenberg with $3,890 and Boudicca Walsh with $0, according to the PDC.