Washington state
Washington Smoke Season
Don’t wait for smoky skies to affect your health.
Interactive map shows wildfires burning in Washington, elsewhere in the United States
An online map from InciWeb shows wildfires burning across the United States, including in Washington state.
The website includes detailed information about the fires, which can be accessed by clicking on the fire’s icon on the map, switching to “incident table view” or entering information in the search box, including fire name or state.
Information, including fire size, source and links to news articles, is updated regularly.
See the map below:
