Washington state

Interactive map shows wildfires burning in Washington, elsewhere in the United States

By The News Tribune

Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam, on Sept. 7, 2020, near Azwell, Washington.
Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam, on Sept. 7, 2020, near Azwell, Washington. Tyler Tjomsland AP

More from the series

Washington Smoke Season

Don’t wait for smoky skies to affect your health.

Expand All
It’s wildfire season in WA. When can we expect smoke to arrive west of the Cascades?

It’s wildfire season in WA. When can we expect smoke to arrive west of the Cascades?
Here’s what you need to prepare for poor air quality and smoke this wildfire season

Here’s what you need to prepare for poor air quality and smoke this wildfire season
WA smoke season is upon us. Here are some tips for smoke-proofing homes, buying masks

WA smoke season is upon us. Here are some tips for smoke-proofing homes, buying masks
Local governments are preparing for incoming wildfire smoke. Here’s how

Local governments are preparing for incoming wildfire smoke. Here’s how
Interactive map shows wildfires burning in Washington, elsewhere in the United States

Interactive map shows wildfires burning in Washington, elsewhere in the United States

An online map from InciWeb shows wildfires burning across the United States, including in Washington state.

The website includes detailed information about the fires, which can be accessed by clicking on the fire’s icon on the map, switching to “incident table view” or entering information in the search box, including fire name or state.

Information, including fire size, source and links to news articles, is updated regularly.

See the map below:

Related stories from The Olympian
  Comments  

Business

Conspiracy thinking edges into Olympic Peninsula politics

July 16, 2021 9:36 AM

Washington state

Wildfire near Wenatchee threatens more than 1,500 homes

July 16, 2021 9:36 AM

Washington state

Tropical fish rare to Oregon Coast found on beach

July 16, 2021 9:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Washington Smoke Season

Don’t wait for smoky skies to affect your health.

Back to Story