Track and field: Black Hills sets three new area bests; Hansen still climbing

Black Hills High School is making early pushes to try to defend the Class 2A state title it won a season ago. The Wolves set three new area-best marks this week, and are climbing in the 2A rankings.
Kyler Nygren, a Black Hills senior, ran a personal-best 11.24 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Chehalis Activators Invitational on Saturday, and leads the lower South Sound in the event.
He also ran a leg of the Wolves’ 4x100 relay team, which posted a season-best 43.79. That mark now leads the area, and is the third-fastest time in 2A.
Senior Christian Williams, junior Kade Weitzel and sophomore Nolan Reynolds ran the other three legs for Black Hills, which won the event in Chehalis on Saturday.
Black Hills sophomore Jordan Claridge threw a new area-best mark in the javelin. His personal-best throw of 168-6 is ranked eighth in 2A. He took sixth in the event at the 2A state championships last season.
Luke Schilter, a Northwest Christian senior, won the 1,600 at the King’s Invite in Shoreline on Saturday. His season-best time of 4:20.97 is the top mark in 2B and ninth-best time statewide.
Schilter’s area-best time in the 800 (2:00.41) was topped this week by Capital junior Tanner Stipic. Stipic ran a personal-best 1:59.18 against Yelm on Thursday and is ranked ninth in 3A. He is the first local athlete to dip below two minutes in the event this season.
Schilter is still ranked third in 2B in the event. He was a top-five placer in all three distance events — third, 800; fifth, 1,600; first, 3,200 — at the 2B state championships last May.
Shelton senior Cody Simon reset his own area-best mark in the pole vault on Saturday in Chehalis. He posted a 14-3 — his previous best was 13-7 — to win the event, and is ranked fourth in 3A.
Olympia senior Ryan Underland threw a personal-best 50-10 in the shot put on Saturday at the 54th annual Mooberry Relays in Spokane to break Black Hills’ Austen Daisa’s area-best mark (50-6 1/4). Underland is ranked eighth in 4A, while Daisa is fourth in 2A.
Cole Harrison, a Yelm senior, ran a season-best 22.7 in the 200 on Saturday at the Viking Classic in Lake Stevens, setting a new area-best time. He has the eighth-fastest time in 3A.
GIRLS
Nearly every week, it seems, Timberline junior Makenna Hansen sets new area-best marks in two sprint races.
Hansen reset her own school record in the 100 (12.45) and beat another season-best time in the 200 (25.91) on Saturday at the Nike Eason Invitational in Snohomish.
She has the fourth-best time in 3A in the 100, and the sixth-best time in the 200.
Northwest Christian junior Megan McSheffrey is the area leader in the 800, after posting a season-best 2:26.12 on Saturday in Shoreline. She is ranked second in 2B in the event, and still holds the best time in 2B in the 400 (59.96).
W.F. West junior Kendra Bottenberg (javelin) and Timberline junior Keshara Romain (triple jump) each reset their own area bests.
Bottenberg tossed a personal-best 135-9 on Saturday in Chehalis to win the event. She is ranked second in 2A and fifth statewide.
Romain jumped a season-best 36-3 against Central Kitsap on Thursday to win the event. She dropped to second in 3A after Interlake junior Rikita Bansal jumped a personal-best 36-6 at the Bellevue Invitational.
Tumwater’s 4x400 relay team, consisting of seniors Tiana Cole, Sydney Smith, Codi Short and Bella Foos set an area-best 4:21.21 on Saturday in Chehalis.
TOP AREA TRACK AND FIELD MARKS
Through Sunday, April 23
BOYS
100 — Kyler Nygren, Black Hills, sr., 11.24
200 — Cole Harrison, Yelm, sr., 22.7
400 — Ross Sherrer, North Thurston, sr., 51.79
800 — Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr., 1:59.18
1,600 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 4:20.97*
3,200 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 9:46.7*
110 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 14.11**
300 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 37.62**
4x100 relay — Black Hills (Kyler Nygren, sr.; Christian Williams, sr.; Kade Weitzel, jr.; Nolan Reynolds, soph.) 43.79
4x400 relay — Capital (Ethan Au, jr.; Zach Willis, jr.; Tanner Stipic, jr.; Jason Turner, sr.) 3:32.68
Shot put — Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr., 50-10
Discus — Ian Frost, Mary M. Knight, jr., 156-9*
Javelin — Jordan Claridge, Black Hills, soph., 168-6
High jump — Cody Barnett, Olympia, sr.; Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr.; Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, sr.*, 6-4
Pole vault — Cody Simon, Shelton, sr., 14-3
Long jump — Alex Coleman, River Ridge, sr., 22-2 1/2
Triple jump — Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr., 46-9
GIRLS
100 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 12.45
200 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 25.91
400 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 59.96*
800 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 2:26.12
1,600 — Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph., 5:26.97
3,200 — Bella Torres, Capital, sr., 11:40.12
100 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 15.92
300 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 47.08*
4x100 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Makenna Hansen, jr.; Ashley Babkirk, fr.; Keshara Romain, jr.) 51.52
4x200 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Makenna Hansen, jr.; Ashley Babkirk, fr.; Keshara Romain, jr.) 1:48.01
4x400 relay — Tumwater (Tiana Cole, sr.; Sydney Smith, sr.; Codi Short, sr.; Bella Foos, sr.) 4:21.21
Shot put — McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr., 38-1
Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, soph., 114-6
Javelin — Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr., 135-9
High jump — Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr., 5-4
Pole vault — Megan Flexhaug, W.F. West, soph.; Cassandra Mullin, Tumwater, fr.; Alli Redd, Olympia, sr.; Elizabeth Wilkinson, Rainier, fr., 9-0
Long jump — Arianna Bush, Timberline, fr., 17-3
Triple jump — Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr., 36-3
* Top mark in classification
** Top mark in state
