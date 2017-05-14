Track and field: Shelton’s Simon, Timberline’s 4x200 relay nearing top of 3A

Shelton High School senior Cody Simon is approaching the top-ranked position in Class 3A in the pole vault.
Simon cleared a personal-best 15 feet at the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships on Saturday at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton, and has improved by nine inches the past two meets he’s competed in.
He is ranked second in 3A alongside Southridge senior Joe Gale at 15-0. Both vaulters trail Mount Spokane senior Cade Neumann by one inch. Union’s Trevor Bushman leads the state of Washington at 15-6.
Timberline’s 4x200-meter girls relay team — which includes juniors Rachel Izuagbe, Makenna Hansen and Keshara Romain, and freshman Ashley Babkirk — ran a season-best one minute, 45.09 seconds on Saturday to take over the second-ranked spot in 3A. The Blazers trail only Garfield (1:43.77) in 3A, and are ranked 13th statewide.
Capital’s 4x400 boys squad also set a new area best at the 3A SSC championships. Juniors Ethan Au, Zach Willis and Tanner Stipic, and senior Jason Turner, combined for a season-best 3:26.39 and are now ranked fifth in 3A and ninth statewide.
Yelm’s Cole Harrison also ran a personal-best 11.13 in the 100 at Shelton, and Capital’s Bella Torres ran a personal-best 11:31.62 in the 3,200, to set new area bests.
At the 2A South Puget Sound League track and field championships on Friday at Franklin Pierce, River Ridge’s 4x100 relay team of sophomore Drayden Alexander, junior Tyler Robinson and seniors Alex Coleman and Josh Braverman ran a season-best 43.46. They are ranked fourth in 2A, and just 0.36 seconds behind Cheney, which is the top-ranked team.
Elsewhere, Northwest Christian junior Megan McSheffrey ran a season-best 2:24.89 in the 800 on Wednesday at Raymond. She is ranked second in 2B in the event behind St. George’s Madison Ward (2:20.84). W.F. West sophomore Megan Flexhaug set a new personal and area best in the pole vault, clearing 9-6 at the 2A Evergreen Conference championships on Friday in Tumwater.
-----
Previous area bests:
-----
TOP AREA TRACK AND FIELD MARKS
Through Sunday, May 14
BOYS
100 — Cole Harrison, Yelm, sr., 11.13
200 — Cole Harrison, Yelm, sr., 22.16
400 — Jason Turner, Capital, sr., 50.5
800 — Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr., 1:58.89
1,600 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 4:18.91*
3,200 — Corban Phillips, Northwest Christian, sr., 9:43.95*
110 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 14.09**
300 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 37.62**
4x100 relay — River Ridge (Drayden Alexander, soph.; Alex Coleman, sr.; Tyler Robinson, jr.; Josh Braverman, sr.) 43.46
4x400 relay — Capital (Ethan Au, jr.; Zach Willis, jr.; Tanner Stipic, jr.; Jason Turner, sr.) 3:26.39
Shot put — Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr., 50-10
Discus — Ian Frost, Mary M. Knight, jr., 156-9*
Javelin — Cody Hall, Shelton, jr., 174
High jump — Cody Barnett, Olympia, sr.; Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr.; Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, sr., 6-4
Pole vault — Cody Simon, Shelton, sr., 15-0
Long jump — Kyler Nygren, Black Hills, sr., 23- 3/4
Triple jump — Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr., 47-6 3/4
GIRLS
100 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 12.45
200 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 25.86
400 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 59.47
800 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 2:24.89
1,600 — Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian, ,jr., 5:22.45
3,200 — Bella Torres, Capital, sr., 11:31.62
100 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 15.14*
300 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 46.63
4x100 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Makenna Hansen, jr.; Ashley Babkirk, fr.; Keshara Romain, jr.) 50.11
4x200 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Makenna Hansen, jr.; Ashley Babkirk, fr.; Keshara Romain, jr.) 1:45.09
4x400 relay — Capital (Kelsey Au, jr.; Tae’lor Johnson, sr.; Lexi Solis, soph.; Regie Grady, jr.) 4:13.8
Shot put — McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr., 38-1
Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, soph., 115-5
Javelin — Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr., 136-6
High jump — Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr., 5-6**
Pole vault — Megan Flexhaug, W.F. West, soph., 9-6
Long jump — Arianna Bush, Timberline, fr., 17-3
Triple jump — Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr., 38-3 3/4
* Top mark in classification
** Top mark in state
Comments