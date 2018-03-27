The Associated Press’ 2017-18 all-state high school basketball teams

Before he makes his way to Kansas to play Division I basketball, Erik Stevenson has one more high school accolade to pack up.
Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 standout shooting guard from Timberline High School, highlighted six locals selected to the all-state teams by The Associated Press.
Teams are voted on annually by sports reporters around the state and compiled by the AP.
Bound for Wichita State after graduation this spring, Stevenson was named to the Class 3A first team after setting several records during his final season, and leading Timberline to a fourth-place finish in the Tacoma Dome.
He was an honorable-mention all-state selection last year as a junior.
Stevenson, who was The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year, completes the trifecta of all-state selections as chosen by sportswriters in Washington with his AP nod. He was named to all-state teams by The Seattle Times and The News Tribune earlier this month.
He was also selected to The News Tribune’s All-Area team, and is a three-time Olympian All-Area pick.
Accolades started pouring in after Stevenson smashed five modern 3A tournament records — including two set by projected NBA lottery pick Michael Porter Jr. — at the Tacoma Dome during the final week of his high school career.
Stevenson finished the tournament with six modern records for total points (118), field goals made (43), field goals attempted (88), 3-point field goals made (13), 3-point field goals attempted (36) and steals (15). He was later named the tournament MVP, and propelled the Blazers their fourth-place finish — the program’s best since 1981.
Stevenson was also selected to play in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game, during which he dunked over the tallest high school basketball player in Washington — Richland’s 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn — in the final seconds.
The video of that dunk has accrued more than 1 million views across social media platforms, and has been featured by popular sites like MaxPreps and Overtime.
Stevenson is slated to play in the Northwest Shootout — the annual high school basketball game in Portland that features the top players from Washington and Oregon — in April.
During his senior season, Stevenson finished with averages of 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He led Thurston County in scoring, and finished second overall in the South Sound behind Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (26.7 points per game).
Stevenson finished his four-year career with 1,861 points, which is a Timberline and Thurston County record. He finished with a lifetime average of 17.6 points per game in 106 appearances, and holds season (717 points) and single-game (45) scoring records at Timberline.
He was one of the most highly sought after recruits in Washington in his class, and had Division I offers from 15 schools before signing with Wichita State in November.
In 2A, W.F. West point guard Kiara Steen earned state player of the year for her classification after leading the Bearcats to a state title in Yakima.
The Wenatchee Valley commit led the 2A Evergreen Conference champions in assists (3.8 per game), and was a relentless defender, averaging 2.4 steals.
Steen, The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year, added 12.3 points per game to a balanced offense, and was a reliable contributor to a W.F. West team that was undefeated against 2A teams this season, and built an average margin of victory of 37.6 points per game.
Steen was named the co-MVP of the 2A EvCo with teammate Julia Johnson — who was an honorable mention selection by the AP after averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 steals and 2 assists per game — after the Bearcats swept the league.
W.F. West won every game in 2A EvCo play by at least 32 points.
The Bearcats then barreled through the 2A Southwest District tournament, breaking scoring records for a single game (95 points) and tournament (249), on their way to a title.
Following the season, Steen was named the 2A player of the year by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
W.F. West junior Erika Brumfield (12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.4 blocks per game) and Black Hills senior Lindsey Nurmi (12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 3 assists per game) were honorable mention selections in 2A.
W.F. West senior Jordan Thomas was an honorable mention selection in 2A boys.
A full list of selections from each classification is below:
ASSOCIATED PRESS 2017-18 ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
State player of the year (all classifications): Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, jr.
Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way, jr.
Carson Tuttle, Kamiak, sr.
Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, sr.
Riley Sorn, Richland, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Tyson, Bothell, sr.
Naje Smith, Lewis and Clark, sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson, sr.
Erik Stevenson,Timberline, sr.
CJ Elleby, Cleveland, sr.
J’Raan Brooks, Garfield, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P.J. Fuller, Garfield, jr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Elijah Pepper, Selah, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Elijah Pepper, Selah, jr.
Demetrius Crosby II, Foss, sr.
Christian Zamora, Lynden, jr.
Steele Venters, Ellensburg, jr.
Clayton Whitman, Lynden, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Micah Pollard, Foss, jr.
Khyree Armstead, Mountlake Terrace, sr.
Trystan Lowry, Anacortes, sr.
Jordan Thomas, W.F. West., sr.
Zac Olmstead, North Kitsap, sr.
Tyler Berger, Mark Morris, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, jr.
George Reidy, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
Lewis Pope, South Whidbey, sr.
Michael Coumont, Freeman, sr.
Antonio Salinas, Zillah, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kobe Kohls, Naches Valley, sr.
Casey Bauman, Nooksack Valley, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Brock Ravet, Kittitas, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Brock Ravet, Kittitas, jr.
Matt Poquette, Morton-White Pass, sr.
Cody Young, Adna, sr.
Erik Farias, St. George’s, jr.
Joe Taylor, Brewster, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Justin Jeske, Liberty (Spangle), sr.
Reece Wallace, Toledo, sr.
Carson Cloaninger, Colfax, jr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Erwin Weary, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Erwin Weary, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist, sr.
Maguire Isaak, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, jr.
Luke Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Zach Cain, Taholah, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Moffet, Odessa, soph.
Cade Bosma, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Jacob Tewalt, Pomeroy, sr.
Brandon Flett, Wellpinit, sr.
GIRLS
State player of the year (all classifications): Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
Kylee Griffen, Lake Stevens, sr.
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, sr.
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Lacie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jade Loville, Skyline, sr.
JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, jr.
Gina Marxen, Eastlake, sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, jr.
Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, jr.
Belle Frazier, Peninsula, jr.
Brooke Walling, Prairie, jr.
Dalayah Daniels, Garfield, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Sarver, West Seattle, sr.
Kondalia Montgomery, Lincoln, sr.
Ashley Alter, Stanwood, sr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
Jelly Perry, Lakewood, sr.
Emily Rodabaugh, Archbishop Murphy, jr.
Beyonce Bea, Washougal, jr.
Marissa Cortes, Prosser, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Genesis Wilkinson, East Valley (Spokane), jr.
Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
Jenni Johnson, Toppenish, sr.
Georgia Lavinder, White River, sr.
Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, soph.
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, soph.
Julianna Walker, Annie Wright, fr.
Katrina Gimmaka, Nooksack Valley, sr.
Samantha Bowman, Zillah, sr.
Avery Dykstra, Lynden Christian, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Irena Korolenko, Cedar Park Christian, soph.
Taylor Stephens, La Center, jr.
Isabela Hernandez, Lynden Christian, jr.
Sienna Swannack, Lakeside, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Carmen Gfeller, Colfax, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Carmen Gfeller, Colfax, sr.
Talia von Oelhoffen, Tri-Cities Prep, fr.
Melissa Lee, Napavine, sr.
Makenzie Kaech, Ilwaco, sr.
Sydney Abbott, Davenport, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Britnee Guerrero, Mabton, sr.
Mollie Olson, Napavine, sr.
Alea Yun, Life Christian, jr.
Cece Bergquist, St. George’s, sr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Dakota Patchen, Colton, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Dakota Patchen, Colton, jr.
Gabi Isaak, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, jr.
Sailor Liefke, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Nayha Mills, Yakama Tribal, sr.
Tiffany Boutain, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabi Rick, Selkirk, sr.
Emily Banks, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy, soph.
Gina McCaulley, Neah Bay, sr.
Katie Arrasmith, Garfield-Palouse, sr.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
