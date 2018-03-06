The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area boys basketball team

Each year, with input from local coaches, The Olympian selects its All-Area boys basketball team.
This year, six high schools from Thurston County and surrounding areas are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams.
The 12 spots, broken down by leagues, are 4A South Puget Sound League (one), 3A South Sound Conference (eight) and 2A Evergreen Conference (three).
All statistics listed are final through the 2017-18 season. All portraits taken by staff photographer Joshua Bessex.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ERIK STEVENSON
Timberline
Guard, 6-5, senior
The Wichita State signee was one of the most sought after recruits in Washington. Stevenson smashed six modern Class 3A state tournament records — including two set by future NBA lottery pick Michael Porter Jr. — in leading Timberline to a fourth-place trophy this season, its best finish since 1981. The 3A SSC first-teamer, and three-time Olympian All-Area selection, averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds as a senior. He holds school records for points in a single game (45), season (717) and career (1,861). Stevenson’s career points total is the most a Thurston County player has produced in the modern era.
What coach Allen Thomas says: “He is a fierce competitor. He’s not willing to take a backseat to anybody. It doesn’t matter who it is or what team they’re on, he really just has that fire burning inside of him. His edge is that chip ... as being a competitor who is not going to back down.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
TIM BROWN
North Thurston
25th season, 21-4 record this season, 3A SSC champions
Brown is one of just eight active coaches in the South Sound with more than 300 career wins (326 in 25 years at North Thurston). The Rams started the season 19-0, and picked up two statement wins over crosstown rival Timberline to lock up their first 3A SSC title. Brown led the team to its first state-playoff appearance since 2012, with a thrilling win over Spanaway Lake. If he coaches as long as his father, Ron Brown, did at Centralia (56 years), he’s on pace to pass him for career wins (722).
FIRST TEAM
CLAY CHRISTIAN
North Thurston
Forward, 6-3, senior
Put together impressive back-to-back seasons. Christian scored 1,095 points in his junior and senior seasons to finish his four-year career as North Thurston’s all-time leading scorer (1,495 points). This season, the 3A SSC first-team selection and two-time Olympian All-Area selection averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds per game to help the Rams win their first outright league title in nearly a decade, and make their first state-playoff appearance since 2012. Christian finished his career with lifetime averages of 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds per game.
What coach Tim Brown says: “Dynamic scorer and rebounder. What made Clay special was his ability to score from all areas of the court and come up with the clutch rebounds when we needed them. Clay has meant so much to our program over last four years. He’s taken us to new heights.”
GRANT ERICKSON
Capital
Forward, 6-6, junior
An offensive and defensive monster, he helped balance out Capital’s outside shooters. Erickson was an 3A SSC first team pick (14.5 points, nine rebounds per game) and a spark that kept the Cougars in contention. Behind Erickson’s reliable production — he is also Capital’s quarterback and threw for more than 2,000 yards — Capital missed the state playoffs by one game.
What coach Brian Vandiver says: “Almost every night he was the hardest working player on the floor. He is our heart and soul, without a doubt. The scoring, the rebounding, he just does everything we need. His defense is also incredible. He plays the best defense on our team as well.”
ELI MORTON
Timberline
Guard, 5-10, senior
Morton was the glue guy that held Timberline’s team together. The three-year starting point guard averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and was a reliable contributor at both ends of the floor. Morton scored two crucial overtime baskets to lift Timberline over Kelso to claim fourth place — the program’s best finish in 37 years.
What coach Allen Thomas says: “He’s a floor general, he’s our leader, he’s our captain. When he’s cool, calm and collected everybody else is. As far as the South Sound area, he is the best point guard around — not even close. For us, we’re just lucky that he’s on our team.”
CHRIS PENNER
Capital
Guard, 6-1, junior
Played most of the season with a nagging Achilles injury, and still finished as Capital’s leading scorer (15.5 points per game). Penner scored in double digits in all but three appearances, and finished with a season-high 37 points in a win over River Ridge in December. The 3A SSC first-teamer — and two-time Olympian All-Area selection in football — contribnted 4.0 assists for the Cougars.
What coach Brian Vandiver says: “He is, without a doubt, the greatest competitor I’ve ever coached. He thrives in situations where there needs to be a big basket, and he provides it. He played with an injury most wouldn’t be able to play through the entire year, and still put up good numbers. He’s a winner in every sense of the word.”
JEREMY SPENCER
North Thurston
Guard, 6-0, senior
Was named the 3A SSC MVP after pacing the Rams with 21.3 points per game, and was a big reason why North Thurston averaged 72.5 points as a team. Spencer has “sneaky” athleticism, his coach says, and elevated his game his final two years to become North Thurston’s top offensive threat as a senior. He shot 52 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. His two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter against Spanaway Lake lifted the Rams to the state playoffs for the first time since 2012. Spencer finished his career with 1,073 points.
What coach Tim Brown says: “Jeremy raised the level of his game from his junior to his senior year in a way that’s hard to do when you’re already averaging 17 points per game, but he did it with an array of scoring from the outside, drives and pull-ups. He rose the level of intensity on defense by rebounding the basketball as well.”
SECOND TEAM
Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.
CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.
Casson Rouse, Timberline, sr.
Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.
Brandon White, W.F. West, sr.
