The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area boys basketball team

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 135 Olympian's 2017-18 All-Area Boys Basketball Team Pause 85 W.F. West girls celebrate winning 2A state title in Yakima 282 Highlights- Timberline finishes fourth in 3A in OT win over Kelso 58 Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi recaps Wolves fourth-place finish 72 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 76 W.F. Wests Taya McCallum discusses thrilling 2A semifinals win over East Valley of Yakima 151 Highlights: Timberline's Stevenson breaks Michael Porter Jr.'s 3A tournament scoring record 73 Bailey Cooper recaps W.F. Wests upset win over Selah in 2A quarterfinals 142 W.F. West's Warring, Vadala discuss beating Black Hills for the fourth time in 2A quarterfinals 155 Highlights: Timberline falls just short in 3A quarterfinals loss to Lincoln Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This year, six high schools from Thurston County and surrounding areas are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

This year, six high schools from Thurston County and surrounding areas are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com