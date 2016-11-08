Olympia voters reject Initiative 1 to fund college tuition with income tax

Early election results show Olympia voters rejecting Initiative 1, which calls for creating a public college tuition fund that’s paid for by an income tax on the city’s wealthiest households.
About 54.8 percent of voters are saying no to the measure, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
Organized by a campaign called Opportunity for Olympia, Initiative 1 would be funded by a 1.5 percent tax on all household income within city limits that exceeds $200,000 a year. Organizers say the tax could generate $2 million or more a year for college tuition assistance
Initiative 1 is the first such income-tax proposal of its kind in the state - and will likely face a court challenge over its constitutionality because Washington state law prohibits an income tax.
Last August, a judge ruled that the city lacks the legal power to impose or collect such a tax. However, an appellate court allowed the initiative to appear on the ballot.
The election results are scheduled for certification Nov. 29.
Opportunity for Olympia Petition by Andy Hobbs on Scribd
Comments