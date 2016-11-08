Tumwater voters approve fireworks ban

Early election results show Tumwater voters approving Proposition 1, which calls for banning the sale and discharge of fireworks in city limits.
The measure is passing with about 56.5 percent of the vote, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
Proposition 1 is an advisory vote on whether to ban fireworks year-round with two exceptions: the city-sponsored professional Fourth of July fireworks show at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, and “small trick and novelty firework devices” such as bang snaps, snakes and smoke-generating items.
Paul Steucke, who co-authored a statement in the voters pamphlet in support of Proposition 1, said Tuesday night he was surprised and thrilled at the early election result — and said the fireworks ban has been a long time coming.
“The people finally realized this is the time to do it and that it needed to be done now,” he told The Olympian. “Banning fireworks is going to be fully appreciated by lots of people in Tumwater.”
Following voter approval, the Tumwater City Council will enact an ordinance that would take effect for the 2018 fireworks season. Tumwater will join Olympia and Lacey in banning the sale and discharge of fireworks.
Comments