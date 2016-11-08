Jones, Reykdal nearly even

Sen. Chris Reykdal held a slim lead over Erin Jones on Tuesday in the race for state superintendent of public instruction.
Early ballot counts showed Reykdal, a Democrat from Tumwater, up a couple of percentage points over Jones, a former educator and Tacoma schools program administrator.
Reykdal and Jones are vying to replace Randy Dorn, a vocal critic of legislative inaction on the state Supreme Court ruling known as McCleary that requires the state to fix the way it pays for public education.
The office is nonpartisan, and neither candidate has a party affiliation in the race.
Jones has been a teacher in Tacoma and Spokane. She has been assistant superintendent of student achievement at the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and most recently was director of the AVID study skills program in Tacoma Public Schools.
Reykdal has been in the Legislature since 2011. He also works for the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and was a teacher for three years in Longview.
Comments