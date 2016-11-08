Edwards leading, District 1 race too close to call for county commission

Politically speaking, the Thurston County Commission could be about to undergo a dramatic change.
In Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1, early election returns showed Olympia City Council member and Democrat Jim Cooper with the narrowest of leads over former Tenino Police Chief John Hutchings, an independent.
In Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2, retired Sheriff Gary Edwards, an independent, was leading Democrat Kelsey Hulse District with 52.3 percent of the votes. The district includes the eastern portion of the county including Lacey, Yelm and Rainier.
The winners will replace retiring commissioners Cathy Wolfe and Sandra Romero, who are both Democrats. Commissioner Bud Blake is an independent and his term expires in 2018.
The three-member board is Thurston County’s legislative authority. Although they represent individual districts, each commissioner is elected countywide to a four-year term, with annual salary of $111,600.
For both races, the Mazama pocket gopher, economic development and funding for law enforcement were major issues.
Edwards, 70, who lives on Lawrence Lake south of Yelm, is an independent, although he was elected as Thurston County’s Sheriff five times as a Republican. At the time, he said he tried to push to make it a nonpartisan office.
He said he wants to work to making the county “more business-friendly and more friendly to the citizens.” He said he wants the county to invest more in law enforcement, and to “change the whole atmosphere at the courthouse.”
Hulse, 37, a a nonprofit fundraiser, lives in the unincorporated area of the county near Tolmie State Park.
It’s her first run at a political office, although she’s worked on a few friends’ campaigns.
Hulse said she would work toward improving communication and collaboration at the county.
Cooper, 41, a Democrat, lives in Olympia’s Carlyon neighborhood and is chief executive officer of United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.
If elected, his goals include improving customer service at county departments, increasing recreational opportunities in the county, reducing criminal justice costs with therapeutic courts and similar programs, and growing economic development by working with regional partners, he said.
Hutchings, 62, lives in southeast Olympia, which is an unincorporated area of the county. He retired from the Olympia Police Department in 2012, and served as the city of Tenino’s Police Chief for about three years.
Hutchings said he wants to bring balance between county government, business needs and nonprofits.
