Athletes of the year: The best male athletes in the lower South Sound

THE OLYMPIAN’S MALE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

With input from athletic directors and coaches, each year The Olympian selects its male athletes of the year. Each school in the lower South Sound nominates athletes based on athletic and academic performance.

HODGES BAILEY

Joshua Bessex - jbessex@gateline.com

Centralia, sr.

Basketball, baseball

Broke two scoring records at the 2A Southwest District basketball tournament to lead the Tigers to the state regionals. Masters University signee was an Olympian All-Area basketball selection, all-state selection and the 2A Evergreen Conference co-MVP. Led the lower South Sound in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game. Outfielder was also a 2A EvCo baseball first-teamer and Olympian All-Area second-teamer.

JOSH BRAVERMAN

Lauren Smith - lsmith@theolympian.com

River Ridge, sr.

Football, track and field

Won four state titles — three his senior year — on the track. Iowa track and field signee won back-to-back 2A state championships in the 300 hurdles, and titles in the 110 hurdles and 4x100 relay to cap his career. Broke school records in both hurdles events and led the lower South Sound and Washington state in both most of the year. Averaged 23.7 yards per reception as River Ridge’s leading receiver, scored eight touchdowns and started both ways for the Hawks, who reached the 2A state quarterfinals. Was a second-team Olympian All-Area selection at receiver.

SCOTT GUNTHER

Joshua Bessex - jbessex@gateline.com

Olympia, sr.

Football, baseball

Running back led the lower South Sound in rushing for two consecutive seasons, and is a two-time Olympian All-Area football selection. Was the 4A South Puget Sound League co-offensive MVP, finishing with 242 carries for 1,892 yards and 36 total touchdowns and received votes in 4A all-state voting. Outfielder will play baseball at Olympic College next year, set school record for stolen bases (25) and was an Olympian All-Area selection as a junior. Finished with a 3.97 GPA.

TOMMY JOHNSON

Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

North Thurston, sr.

Cross country, soccer

Four-time state cross country qualifier was the top local 3A finisher this season, placing 30th. He took fifth at the 3A West Central District meet, second at the 3A South Sound Conference meet and was a team captain. Had a hat trick against Capital and was a 3A South Sound Conference honorable mention selection in soccer. Carried a 3.99 GPA.

KYLE KIMBALL

Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

Shelton, sr.

Football, basketball, baseball

Two-way starter for the Highclimbers was an Olympian All-Area football selection at receiver and a 3A South Sound Conference first-teamer on offense and defense. Led the 3A SSC in receiving (56 catches, 627 yards, seven touchdowns) and interceptions (eight) and will play at New Mexico Highlands next season. Was a 3A SSC second-teamer in basketball and averaged 13.2 points per game.

PETER KOSIEROWSKI

Northwest Christian, sr.

Cross country, basketball, baseball, track and field

Played baseball and ran track and field at the same time for the Navigators. Took seventh in the 200 at the 2B track and field state championships to help the Navigators to a runner-up finish. Was a two-time 2B Pacific League first-teamer in baseball and Olympian All-Area second-team selection. Four-sport athlete lettered in cross country, basketball, baseball and track and field. National Honor Society member carried a 3.75 GPA.

KYLER NYGREN

Lauren Smith - lsmith@theolympian.com

Black Hills, sr.

Football, track and field

Won a 2A state title in the long jump, helped the Wolves to a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay and will compete in track and field at Western Washington next year. Finished season ranked eighth statewide in the long jump (23- 3/4) and led the lower South Sound. Was an Olympian All-Area football selection at defensive back, and a two-time 2A Evergreen Conference first-teamer at that position. Also paced the Wolves to a 2A state-regional appearance on offense, averaging 11.7 yards per carry and 20.6 yards per catch.

CADE OTTON

Lauren Smith - lsmith@theolympian.com

Tumwater, sr.

Football, basketball

The Olympian’s All-Area football player of the year was also voted the 2A state player of the year by the Associated Press. The 2A Evergreen Conference MVP led the T-Birds to a 2A state quarterfinals appearance, and set Tumwater receiving records with 95 career receptions for 1,705 yards and 33 touchdowns. UW signee also made an iconic catch on a Hail Mary pass to lead the T-Birds to a win over 3A state powerhouse Bellevue in September, and collected 284 career tackles. Was a 2A EvCo first-teamer in basketball and carried a 3.95 GPA.

TYLER PALLAS

Joshua Bessex - jbessex@gateline.com

W.F. West, sr.

Football, wrestling, baseball

Three-sport athlete was an Olympian All-Area football selection after helping the Bearcats post three consecutive shutouts in October and reach the 2A state regionals. Lineman was the 2A Evergreen Conference co-MVP on defense, a two-way starter and finished with 49 tackes (24 for losses), 18 assists, eight sacks and forced three turnovers. Helped the Bearcats to a runner-up finish in the 2A state baseball playoffs and reached the 2A state regionals in wrestling.

CHRIS PENNER

Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

Capital, soph.

Football, basketball

He’ll be lighting up scoreboards for two more years at Capital. The Olympian All-Area football selection at wide receiver tied a school record with four touchdown receptions against Gig Harbor in October. The 3A South Sound Conference first-teamer led the lower South Sound in receiving (43 catches, 734 yards, seven touchdowns) and scored more than 30 percent of Capital’s points. Shooting guard was Capital’s leading scorer averaging 19.3 points per game, a 3A SSC first-teamer, second-team Olympian All-Area selection, and helped the Cougars to a 3A SSC title and 3A state tournament appearance. Also broke single-season scoring records for 3-pointers and free throws made. Carries a 4.0 GPA.

PARKER RISK

Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

Timberline, sr.

Cross country, wrestling, track and field

Was a 3A state qualifier in cross country and wrestling, and a team captain in all three sports he played. In wrestling, the 132-pounder finished the season as the 10th-ranked wrestler in 3A in his weight class and was a 3A state regional runner-up. He won an individual title at the 3A South Sound Conference championships and another at the Chehalis Invitational in January after returning from an injury. Carried a 3.9 GPA.

DEVAN STANCIL

Tony Overman - toverman@gateline.com

Rainier, sr.

Football, basketball, track and field

Three-sport athlete for the Mountaineers was a 2B Central League first-teamer in football at defensive back, and second-team Olympian All-Area selection. After Rainier’s regular quarterback was injured, he filled in to lead the Mountaineers to a last-second win over Onalaska in September with a pass to his brother, Dillon. Also helped Rainier reach 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade. Was a 2B state track and field qualifer in the 4x400 relay.

BRANDON THOMPSON

Steve Bloom - sbloom@theolympian.com

Yelm, sr.

Football, baseball

Outfielder will play baseball at Tacoma Community College next year, and has worked out at camps that had MLB scouts in attendance. Was an Olympian All-Area baseball selection after batting .327, finishing 12 for 12 in stolen base attempts and leading the Tornados to a 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament appearance. Was a two-sport athlete for four years at Yelm. Finished with 1,353 all-purpose yards as a running back and was a 3A South Sound Conference first-teamer. Was an Olympian All-Area football selection at defensive back.

TRACE THOMPSON

Elma, sr.

Golf, basketball, soccer

Three-sport athlete led the Eagles to 1A Southwest District tournament appearances in basketball and soccer. Forward was a first-team 1A Evergreen Conference selection in soccer and a second-team Olympian All-Area selection. Was the only local to qualify for the 1A state golf tournament.

ROBBIE WALL

Tenino, sr.

Football, basketball, baseball

Infielder finished with a .510 batting average and 10 doubles, and was a first-team 1A Evergreen Conference baseball selection and second-team Olympian All-Area selection. Also played in the Senior All-Star Game in Centralia in May. Three-sport athlete was a 1A EvCo honorable mention football selection at defensive back.